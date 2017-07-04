Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka: Wimbledon live scores

The up and coming Daniil Medvedev will be out to continue some good form and cause a major upset in the first round at Wimbledon when he takes on third seed Stan Wawrinka. Join The Roar for live scores of this first round match from around 1:30am (AEST).

Medvedev, the 21-year-old Russian who is ranked just outside the top 50 won 69 of his 96 matches last year and is quickly becoming one of the best youngsters on tour.

The Russian is in promising form leading up to Wimbledon as well after having to retire from the first round of the French Open.

He has played three grass court tournaments, making the quarter-finals in all of them and the semi-finals at Eastbourne last week, falling to Novak Djokovic.

His list of scalps on grass is an impressive one and includes Robin Haase, Thanasi Kokkinakis,, Nicolas Mahut, Steve Johnson and big-serving Sam Querrey.

Beating Querrey leaves him in good stead for this match with Wawrinka. Dealing with the American, who has a huge serve and is known for his ability to slug it out from the baseline will be good preparation for Wawrinka.

Wawrinka has the nicest backhand in tennis and will be a couple of steps ahead of the American in terms of class, which will make like tough for Medvedev.

The Swiss world No.3 went through the French Open convincingly, only losing the final to the incredible Rafael Nadal. That came after he saw of Andy Murray, coming from behind to win in five sets and almost five hours.

While it was far from a perfect performance, his perseverance to push through the bad times and stay in the match will need to continue being used at the third grand slam of the year.

Wawrinka has had just a single match since Roland Garros, coming at the AGEON Open when he went down to Feliciano Lopez, leaving him with just the one match and no wins on grass before Wimbledon.

The pair have never previously met and the winner will face either Tommy Haas or Ruben Bemelmans in the second round.

Prediction

Wawrinka was brilliant in Paris, but he is vulnerable both early in grand slams and at Wimbledon. He should win, but don’t be surprised if this is a tough one.

Wawrinka in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores from around 1:30am (AEST) or at the completion of Johanna Larson versus Petra Kvitova on the centre court and don’t forget to add a comment below.