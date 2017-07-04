Horn does it in a stunning upset

Jeff Horn of Australia (left) and current title holder Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (right) during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

The ‘Battle of Brisbane’ certainly lived up to its name in what was the best fight Australia has seen since Geale versus Mundine, maybe even ever.

Similar to the old lion v young lion heavyweight battle between Jersey Joe Walcott and Rock Marciano (as both champion and challenger were actually the same ages) history has repeated itself with Jeff Horn stunning the boxing world by defeating Manny Pacquiao to become new the WBO welterweight champion.

With both fighters receiving bad cuts to the head, the fight was a true battle in the ring.

Putting in the performance of his life, Horn never stopped applying the pressure and used his weight and height advantage in the first four rounds to get a clear head start. He caused a head cut to Pacquiao in the fifth which started the blood bath. Pacquiao would shake up Horn in the ninth but it would not be enough to retain the title.

The fight was a tic for tac match proving that gentlemen can compete in the ring, with both fighters showing respect the entire match and not using dirty tactics.

Pacquiao did tag Horn a number of times but Horn had an answer for everything that Pacquiao through at him.

The judges scorecards gave the fight 117-111, 115-113, 115-113 in favour of Horn to gave the upset result.

Now everything changes for Horn. The new champion was very gracious in victory and instantly suggested that a rematch would be on the cards.

In his post-fight interview, former champ Pacquiao suggested the same with the intention of rematch – possibly again in Australia.

With the upset of the century on his resume, Horn can call the shots for his next fight. Now Horn joins an elite field of Aussie boxers such as Kostya Tszyu, Jeff Fenech, Danny Green, Danny Geale, Sam Soilman and Anthony Mundine.

He is also the first Aussie fighter to win a title against an international fighter on home soil.

In the other 24 hours since the win, many have been critical of the decision. Former heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis took to Twitter saying it was not the way he saw it, Teddy Atlas a former trainer to Mike Tyson was not happy with the decision and told that to Horn himself in a post fight interview.

Despite this celebrations are continuing in Brisbane and country wide, with a parade for Horn on Thursday to be held in Brisbane.