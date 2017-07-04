I could have done the job for Maroons: Daly Cherry-Evans

Daly Cherry-Evans believes he could have done the job at five-eighth for Queensland but he’s ready to aim for the 2018 campaign after clearing the air with coach Kevin Walters.

Walters cited the Manly halfback’s relative unsuitability to the No.6 role – and rejected any suggestion of peer animosity – when explaining to reporters why Cherry-Evans was bypassed as the Maroons look to replace injured great Johnathan Thurston in next week’s series decider.

Brisbane halfback Ben Hunt and Melbourne utility Cameron Munster were drafted into the Queensland squad ahead of Cherry-Evans, despite the Sea Eagles captain discovering some of the best form of his career.

Either Munster or Michael Morgan is expected to play five-eighth, with the other replacing injured Darius Boyd at centre and Hunt taking over Morgan’s bench utility role.

Asked on Tuesday whether he felt he could have handled playing five-eighth, Cherry-Evans said: “Yeah, look I expressed to Kevvie over the phone that, while I didn’t agree with his decision, I definitely understood how hard it would have been for him.

“I feel as though I’m ready to get back into that arena. I’m going to try my hardest to get back in there next year.”

Cherry-Evans declined to answer questions about whether he had rubbed teammates the wrong way during his six Origin appearances between 2013-15.

Walters described that suggestion as “hogwash” and said Cherry-Evans was in line to replace Maroons halfback Cooper Cronk should he step down from representative football next year.

Smith said it was simply a matter of Cherry-Evans not fitting into the requirements of the side for next week’s match.

“No one has an issue with Daly. Everyone thinks he is a great player but unfortunately he wasn’t the right fit for this team,” said Walters.