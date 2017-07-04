How Josh Addo-Carr has become twice the player he was last year

A lot has been said already about Josh Addo-Carr’s 2017 season. Melbourne Storm’s left winger has come along in leaps and bounds since moving from the Wests Tigers in the off season.

He’s sung Craig Bellamy’s praises before this season and with good reason. The three-time grand final winning coach has made Addo-Carr twice the player he was last season. Don’t believe us? Check this out.

The man known as ‘The Fox’ only made nine appearances last year and while players can make an impact in that time, it can be even bigger when you’re playing more matches.

Addo-Carr has played all 16 matches for the Storm and unless he gets hit with injury or suspension he’ll finish the season with 24 caps to his name.

The double he scored against Brisbane took his season total to 13, one behind teammate Suliasi Vunivalu and Canberra’s Jordan Rapana. This is up from the six he scored in 2016.

His two line breaks in that match took him to 17 for the season, five behind leader Rapana.

While his average runs per match has stayed pretty much the same (11 last year, 12 this year), the metres he’s averaging has increased from 114 to 135.

He’s harder to tackle too, the winger has busted out of 65 tackles, last year he only broke out of 26.

Of course all credit must be given to Addo-Carr who continues to keep Tigers fans up at night thinking of what could’ve been, but plaudits must also be given to coach Craig Bellamy.

Current Storm players Cheyse Blair and Dale Finucane have both improved in leaps and bounds since moving to the Storm, while Blake Green, James Maloney, Gareth Widdop have had great careers following their time under Bellamy.

Addo-Carr is the latest of success stories and if this is how his story starts imagine what it’s going to look like when it ends.