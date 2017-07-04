Martin Klizan vs Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon live scores

Novak Djokovic might be slowly returning to form, but he will be put to the test during the first round of Wimbledon when he takes on the fiery and powerful Martin Klizan. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 11:30pm (AEST).

Djokovic has had a bumpy 2017, to say the least. He was bundled out of the Australian Open and has gone from loss to loss throughout the US hard court season, then into the European clay court season.

Every time he has come up against a high-quality opponent this year, he has been stumped and it’s resulted in a loss of his stranglehold on the top spot in the world rankings.

That now belongs to Andy Murray, and a 6-0 third set against Dominic Thiem at the French Open saw another grand slam come to an early close.

While he finally hit back to win Eastbourne before Wimbledon, the highest-ranked opponent he got over was Gael Monfils, and it makes you question whether he has really regained any form at all.

He is not hitting the ball well, not moving well and looks like he needs a long break away from tennis.

Klizan, ranked inside the top 50 is a veteran and has shown his will to win more than a few times throughout his career.

The French Open was an example of that when he took the first round in a fiery five-set encounter over Laurent Lokoli, before he poached a set off Andy Murray.

Grass is far and away the Slovakian’s worst surface though, and there are years when he has skipped playing completely, winning just four of 18 career matches.

He played on clay right through to the final tournament before Wimbledon, when he had to retire to Marsel Ilhan in Antalya. It says he won’t be any challenge for Klizan, despite the inconsistent and unknown form of Djokovic.

The pair have played on three previous occasions, with all on the hard court over the last three years. Djokovic has only dropped a single set in those matches.

Prediction

Djokovic won’t lose at the this early stage of the tournament, but you’d be concerned if he hadn’t of won at Eastbourne.

Djokovic in straight sets.

Djokovic won't lose at the this early stage of the tournament, but you'd be concerned if he hadn't of won at Eastbourne.

Djokovic in straight sets.