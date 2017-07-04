Mischa Zverev vs Bernard Tomic: Wimbledon live scores

Mischa Zverev will look to put a run of inconsistent form behind him in the first round at Wimbledon when he takes on Australian Bernard Tomic. Join The Roar for live scores from 8:30pm (AEST).

Both players preparation for Wimbledon went through the tournament in Eastbourne, and their paths crossed in the second round when Tomic caused a major upset.

Just when you were wondering when Tomic would stand up and break away from his downward spiral, the grass court season hit and a win against Zverev might be the perfect catalyst for a run at Wimbledon.

While improvement is still needed on his 2017, it was a dominant second round performance, taking victory 6-3, 6-2, with his serve firing and forehand working.

While he wouldn’t ordinarily go into this match as favourite, Zverev needs to learn from his last match or he could face a similar result and first round exit.

Tomic went on to lose against Gael Monfils, dropping the second set of that match to love, but he will be aiming to put that performance to the back of his mind.

He was in form that suggested he was starting to turn on the run into Wimbledon after a first round exit on clay at Roland Garros.

It’s been four years since Tomic was knocked out in London at the first hurdle and with wins over Stephane Robert and Tommy Haas in the lead-up, he has a case to mount for passing the challenge again.

Zverev might be 29, but it wasn’t until this year’s Australian Open that he made his mark on the ATP Tour, making the quarter-finals before going down in a straight sets demolition job against Roger Federer.

But he finally put his name in lights and has made a final at Geneva in 2017. Despite that, he hasn’t actually done a whole lot, only making one other semi-final, having no tournament wins and despite his Australian Open run, still winning less than 50 per cent of his matches.

Despite his serve and volley style, grass hasn’t been that friendly to Zverev throughout his career either, winning just 50 per cent of his matches and despite a solid run in Stuttgart, his form doesn’t fill you with great confidence.

Prediction

That Eastbourne result has a tendency to stick in your head, and Zverev hasn’t been setting the world on fire.

Despite how fast Tomic can go off the boil, he has a decent record at Wimbledon and could pick up the win here.

It’s anyone’s guess.

Tomic in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round match from 8:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.