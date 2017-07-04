Murray wins at Wimbledon, Wawrinka suffers shock loss

Andy Murray came through the first test of his dodgy right hip with flying colours to reach the second round of Wimbledon.

The Scot continued to limp between points, as he had since resuming practice on Friday, but when it mattered his movement was just one of the things he did well in a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory over lucky loser Alexander Bublik.

The build-up to the defence of Murray’s title has been dominated by concerns over his form and fitness after he was forced to miss two days of training and had lost in the first round to Australia’s Jordan Thompson at Queen’s Club.

All that held up Murray on Monday were two brief rain delays, but he did not allow his momentum to be disrupted and eased to victory in an hour and 44 minutes, setting up a second-round clash with another unorthodox player in Germany’s Dustin Brown.

“I was a bit nervous this morning. I hadn’t been able to do as much as I would have liked in the build-up, didn’t know the guy I was playing,” Murray said.

“Obviously, first match at a slam, there’s always a few extra nerves. Once I got out there and got the early break, saved a few break points in my first service game, I felt good.

“I moved well. So for a first match, considering how I was feeling five, six days ago, it was really positive.”

The win sets Murray up for a showdown with Brown and the serve-volleyer is an altogether different prospect for the world No.1 and he knows it.

“I’ll work a bit on my passing shots and lobs because it will be a different match against Dustin Brown,” Murray added.

One man Murray won’t have to worry about facing is his French Open conqueror Stan Wawrinka.

The Swiss fifth seed was sent packing by rising Russian Daniil Medvedev in four sets 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 in an opening day upset, which added to the three-time slam winner’s miserable record at the All England Club.

The loss is the sixth time Wawrinka has exited the tournament in the first round but the first time since 2013 it has happened to him.

Wawrinka was not the only big-name casualty on the day – he joined Australia’s Nick Kyrgios who was severely hampered by his chronic hip injury in exiting the tournament.

Kyrgios struggled to move in any direction against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert and cut a despondent figure throughout his match as a result, before ultimately retiring hurt when down 6-3 6-4.

If Murray was impressive so were a quartet of other big names.

Rafael Nadal, the fourth seed smashed Australia’s John Millman 6-1 6-3 6-2, while ninth-seeded Japanese star Kei Nishikori advanced over Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-2 6-2 6-0.

The 12th seed, Frances Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also cruised into the second round with a 6-3 6-2 6-2 rout of outclassed Brit Cameron Norrie.

And Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic defeated tricky German Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-2 6-3.