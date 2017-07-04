NBA news and rumours: Rajon Rondo to LA Lakers?

The front office of the LA Lakers are looking to make some dramatic changes, no matter the cost. It appears the franchise is finally heading in the right direction, but much more work is needed for this team to become a contender for the NBA playoffs.

‘Magic’ Johnson and company are looking to get past the mistakes made over the last five years and the trade with Brooklyn to land Brook Lopez was a major step forward. The team added some quality young players in last months draft and now are looking to add some experience to help those young players become the best they can be.

With the free agent market this week, several teams from around the league have already made headlines and money is being thrown around at historical levels, but look for Los Angeles to take a step in the other direction and add some key players that won’t break the bank and allow for future success by keeping cap space open for next summer when several big name players become available.

The Lakers spoke with free agents Andre Iguodala and Rajon Rondo tonight, league sources tell @espn. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Marc Spears of ESPN used Twitter to announce Chicago has released point guard Rajon Rondo, not surprising considering the direction the Bulls are headed, but one team’s trash can become an others treasure.

The Bulls have waived guards Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Canaan. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 30, 2017

Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report has expressed that the veterans release could benefit the ‘purple and gold’, even if its just a short-term solution to issues in the back court.

Rondo struggled last season, averaging just 7.8 points and 6.7 assists, but his leadership on and off the court could help mentor rookie Lonzo Ball and give the team some insurance in case of poor play or injuries next season.

The NBA has become a league of haves and have-nots and for the case of the LA Lakers, they definitely need some work to return to the glory days of the past. It will take time and patience and the moves made already this summer and the possible addition of a couple key veterans, could be just what this franchise needs to get the fans excited and the first step in returning to a championship caliber team.