SBS confirm broadcast of Arsenal’s Australian tour

It has been confirmed that SBS will broadcast both of Arsenal’s Australian tour games in July.

Arsenal, who are one of the giants of English football, are scheduled to take on Sydney FC on Thursday, June 13, and the Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday, June 15, with both games to be played at ANZ Stadium in front of expected sell-out crowds.

SBS will broadcast the two games through their Viceland channel, which was previously known as SBS 2, with their football experts being headed up by Craig Foster, David Basheer and Craig Moore.

The news will be music to the ears of football fans who had to endure ABC 2’s coverage of Liverpool’s match against Sydney FC, with some dubbing it the worst TV coverage of a sporting event they had ever seen.

SBS have previously broadcast the A-League, as well as Socceroos matches, the FIFA World Cup and FA Cup finals. On top of that, they have shown other big matches from around the globe and their weekly programme The World Game, earning it the nickname of the ‘soccer broadcast service.’

It was also announced both games would be streamed live on SBS’s online football platform, The World Game.

SBS Director of Sport Ken Shipp said he was pleased SBS were showing the games, and that it would be a good opportunity for fans to see Arsenal in the build-up to the Premier League season.

“We are pleased to be presenting the broadcast of the Arsenal In Sydney games on SBS Viceland next week,” he said.

“The Premier League season is less than six weeks away, so it’s a great chance for football fans to see how Arsenal are shaping up for the competition.”

Arsenal are also said to be completing negotiations to stream the game live on Arsenal TV for international audiences, which would see the game televised throughout Asia, America and Europe.

Arsenal in Sydney schedule Arsenal vs Sydney FC

Date: Thursday, June 13

TV broadcast start: 7:30pm

Kick-off: 8:00pm

TV broadcast end: 10:15pm Arsenal vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Date: Saturday, June 15

TV broadcast start: 7:30pm

Kick-off: 8:00pm

TV broadcast end: 10:15pm

The Roar will also cover both games with a live blog and highlights.