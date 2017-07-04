If your team is struggling, just remember the ’09 Eels

Around this time of year, Parramatta’s blazing revival in 2009 can become a source of inspiration for teams who have stumbled and staggered through a difficult half of the season.

The Eels were belted at the start of 2009, 14th at the end of 18 rounds and $151 to win the premiership.

Then, an enigmatic custodian named Jarryd Hayne led them back from the brink. They lost only once more that season, before a decider with Melbourne brought the fairytale to a halt.

It is a tragedy for rugby league that their run was ended by a team that was systematically cheating, robbing fans of a rightful premier for 2009.

For some teams, that is all you can hope for with nine rounds remaining. From 14th all the way up to ninth, these sides might need that sort of streak to break into the eight after being ordinary for much of 2017.

We saw what the Panthers and Raiders could do in 2016, but the expectation this year has taken its toll.

The Titans have that enigmatic custodian in their side now and they too will need some of his best football if they are to make the eight. The Bulldogs and Warriors both fell in close tussles last weekend, but ultimately haven’t looked like they would fit into September footy. The Rabbitohs have shown signs in the past two round but still face a long climb.

So do we have an eight already or are their some twists to come before then?

Rugby league is hard to tip on a good day and the Dragons and Eels hardly look like rock-solid prospects at the moment.

So who could do it? Which team? Which players? What do they need to make it?

For the Panthers it’s Matt Moylan. Good things have happened around this young man since he debuted in 2013. He has looked far better at 6 than fullback this year and has had a hand in everything good the Panthers have done. They need control and discipline but the polish will come from him.

The Warriors need to be less like the Warriors. Letting a 16-point lead slip is unacceptable when you are playing for your season. It is not the first time they have let a lead go this season either. They are electric at best but they need control, composure and to develop a winning mentality. Kieran Foran can’t tackle for the whole team but he needs to inspire his team in the back end of this season.

The Rabbitohs need more of the same. They looked energetic on Sunday, and reinvigorated after a bye. Adam Reynolds’ kicking game was on point, and they always looked like scoring of the final play of a set. More aggression from Sam Burgess, more precision from Reynolds, and more tries from Johnston and their season isn’t over yet.

The Raiders need a stroke of luck. Pipped by the Panthers, gutsy against the Broncos, Canberra haven’t had much luck in the close ones, and while it is often their own doing, with ten to go they are still more often than not in matches. They play the Dragons this week at home, and without Origin players. They just need a win, a shot of confidence and they might get things moving.

The Bulldogs need an attack. While defensively nowhere near the worst in the competition, their attack is disjointed, structured and boring. Their spine looks lost and they have to jag tries rather than lay them on. They have to be the most unlikely contender outside the Knights and Tigers.

The Titans need to find their mojo and Friday night against the Dragons was a good start. But when the Titans have been at their best over the last season and a half is when they look gritty, gutsy and committed. Not boasting the best or most experienced roster, they can play for 80 minutes and make teams work hard to overcome them. That’s how they got over last year’s grand finalists and that’s how they will find a way to the eight.

It is little more than a pipe dream for some of these teams and their fans, having all sat through some poor football. But, however unlikely it might seem, it has been done before and it can be done again.