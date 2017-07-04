Try excites Walters over Hunt’s Qld debut

It was the moment that convinced Queensland coach Kevin Walters that Ben Hunt could be a State of Origin star.

In just his second game back from reserve grade, Hunt provided a rare Brisbane highlight when he took on the line and steamrolled fullback Billy Slater to score in their 42-12 NRL loss to Melbourne.

Now Hunt has earned a Queensland debut as bench utility for July 12’s series decider in Brisbane, just a month after being relegated to Queensland Cup by Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett.

Hunt had a mixed game as the Storm ran the Broncos ragged at Suncorp Stadium last Friday night but Walters said the powerhouse try was enough to assure him that the pint-sized playmaker could stand tall in Origin.

“Against the Storm I think that the try that he scored gave an indication of what Ben is capable of given the right surroundings,” Walters said.

“We will try to provide those surroundings so he can do those sorts of things, not just for the Broncos but the Maroons.

“We like what we see in Ben and he could possibly be the future for the Maroons.”

Hunt was sent to Queensland Cup side Ipswich by Bennett to work on his running game.

He only missed one NRL game before receiving a Broncos SOS after five-eighth Anthony Milford suffered a shoulder injury.

But Queensland great Gorden Tallis backed Hunt to lift in a Maroon jersey, citing Michael Morgan’s form turnaround since earning selection for May’s trans-Tasman Test.

North Queensland’s Morgan is in line along with Melbourne’s Cameron Munster to replace injured veteran Johnathan Thurston (shoulder) at five-eighth for Origin III.

“Everyone forgets Michael Morgan was out of form when (coach) Mal Meninga picked him for the Australian side and look how his form has gone,” Tallis told Fox Sports’ NRL Tonight.

“When you are with different players, it’s a different mindset – your (previous) form goes out the window.

“I have no doubt that Ben Hunt is the right man for the job.”

Tallis said Hunt’s selection as Maroons bench utility over form Manly playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans was “no surprise”.

“Ben Hunt is a robust ball runner. It’s a luxury to have someone who can cover seven, six and nine,” he said.