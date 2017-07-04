Why not a father-son rule in the NRL?

Sons follow their father’s footsteps into all sorts of professions and trades from doctors to dairy farmers. Rugby league is no different.
Famous surnames regularly reappear in the game from one generation to the next. Fulton, Goodwin and Pearce but to name a few. It is in their blood.
Sometimes sons play for their fathers’ clubs, but often they do not, which is a shame.
Rugby league is built on tribalism, but what is that if not family, friends and community, and the ties that bind them all together.
In the AFL they have a father-son rule which encourages clubs to recruit the sons of players who have played for them.
AFL clubs are given preferential recruiting access to the sons of players who have made a major contribution to the team.
The father-son rule was introduced in 1949 to circumvent the zoning system in the VFL, the forerunner to the AFL.
The origin of the rule is believed to be the lobbying of the Melbourne club to have a young Ron Barassi follow in the footsteps of his father Ron Barassi senior, who died in World War Two, but the first player cleared was Harvey Dunn junior, who joined his father’s old club, Carlton, in 1951.
The rule was later incorporated into the draft, which was introduced to the VFL in 1981.
Rugby league does not have a zoning system or a draft, but it does have a salary cap.
Some cynics say loyalty has gone out of the game, but the NRL does have a long serving player allowance which encourages clubs to retain players who have served a continuous period of 10 years in first grade. There is also a marquee player allowance.
The NRL could introduce a father-son allowance, which would provide extra flexibility to the salary cap, but more importantly keep the bloodlines flowing in clubs across the generations.
I asked the NRL about the father-son idea several years ago and the attitude was they did not need a rule because most sons played for their father’s clubs anyway.
A quick glance at current NRL rosters tells you this is certainly the case. Jack Johns (Matt), Zac Hosking (Dave) and Jayden Butterfield (Mark) at the Knights; Lachlan Lam (Adrian), Sean O’Sullivan (Peter), Nick O’Meley (Mark), Jake O’Meley (Mark) at the Roosters; Tristan Sailor (Wendell), Dylan Morris (Steve), Jackson Willis (Andrew) at the Dragons; Reed Izzard (Brad), Ben Cartwright (John) at the Panthers and Kyle Flanagan (Shane) at the Sharks.
So there is no need for a father-son rule, right? Well, not necessarily.
Mitchell Pearce (Wayne) does not play for the Tigers; Paul Carter (Steve) does not play for the Panthers and Nathan Cleary (Ivan) does not play for the Sea Eagles, Roosters or Warriors.
There are loads of examples, past and present, where sons have not followed their father’s footsteps. In some cases this may be a choice. There could be a family break-up or the son does not want to live in the shadow of a famous dad.
But in other cases it is just plain economics.
In the 1980s Canterbury was known as ‘The Family Club’. The Bulldogs had two sets of three brothers – Garry, Graeme and Mark Hughes and Chris, Peter and Steve Mortimer – who played together in back-to-back grand finals in 1979 and 1980.
Garry Hughes three sons – Corey, Glen and Steven – continued the family tradition at the Bulldogs, but Peter Mortimer’s two boys, Daniel and Robbie did not.
Daniel played for the Eels, Titans and Roosters before joining English club Leigh Centurions, but a father-son rule probably would have allowed him to play keep the Mortimer name at the Bulldogs.
They say AFL fans are born in their club’s colours. The father-son rule is part of that family tradition.
My understanding is the NRL are now considering a father-son rule. When the officials weigh up the merits of the idea they might think about the first time they attended a rugby league game when they were boys – chances are their dads took them.
BigJ said | July 4th 2017 @ 7:30am | ! Report
Name me one son that has out played his father in the NRL???? AFL there is really only one Gary Albert Jnr and that is debateable. AFL clubs are given preferential recruiting access to the sons of players who have made a major contribution to the team.
There is your case not to do it right there. Why should someone get preferential just because of his fathers name instead of earning his place like everbody else. Plus this father/son idea will come to a grinding halt in a generation as most of the fellas these days are having girls. There wont be a Thurston junior to watch unless they allow fellas and ladies on the same team as he only has girls(probably punishment for previous sins) and im pretty sure Slater and Smith only have girls as well. So no four horseman 2.0 (Coyright BigJ) Ha ha. Plus its a silly idea. Bulldogs the family club yiu say. Well not after Hasler ripped the guts out of it.
Shaun said | July 4th 2017 @ 7:51am | ! Report
Name one son that out played his father…
Wendell Sailor and Matty Johns off the top of my head.
Shaun said | July 4th 2017 @ 7:52am | ! Report
In fact, have a look at the link below and you’ll see there are bucket loads.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_family_relations_in_rugby_league
Soda said | July 4th 2017 @ 7:35am | ! Report
This isn’t the worst idea. Rugby league needs to take steps in this direction to bring back some of that tribalism. We need tweaks like this to the cap to create that sense of loyalty. I would love to see a loyalty concession on the cap for the amount of games played for on club, accrued like long service leave. Say a player plays 100 games for one club, a percentage of his salary is excluded from the cap, 200 games a greater percentage is excluded and 300 games + an even greater percentage is excluded from the cap. This is just another idea, and I’m sure there a few holes in it that a shrewd manager could exploit but the nrl need to curb this merry-go-round of player movements to rebuild its tribal cultural roots.
bear54 said | July 4th 2017 @ 7:45am | ! Report
As one who can’t stand seeing Mitchell Pearce in a Blues jersey I’ve always admired him getting away from his fathers shadow at the Tigers and creating his own legacy with the Roosters. What about the son’s of former Newtown or North Sydney greats? They would receive no special dispensation through just plain bad luck??
Who cares about what their fathers or grandfathers did? These players should be judged on their own merits and achieve all they can in their own name.
Vincent Hugh said | July 4th 2017 @ 7:57am | ! Report
Why would Tristan play at the Dragons and not the Broncos. Why would Kyle Flanagan be playing for a club his father never played for? Paul Carter doesnt play for anyone.
More to the point outside of because the AFL does it, so we should do it too is this needed? Other than ‘Oh but its so poetic that a son can play for the team his daddy did’ I really dont see the point of it.
Hard Yards said | July 4th 2017 @ 8:09am | ! Report
The Good Old Boys (or Good Old Boofheads) Club has been wrecking the potential of the game as a product for years.
Many people will be laughing when you mentioned the name of Fulton at the top of your article. His sons got starts in first grade – one while Bozo was coach ! – at the Eagles when they probably would have picked up the job of mascot at other clubs. Of course, his sons are employed by the Club today ( I don’t know if his daughter has been re-employed after Tim Cleary terminated her while he was CEO and before Bozo got rid of him) and Bozo himself is employed at the club as the resident Fukushima nuclear plant. Coincidence? You be the judge.
There’s too many old blokes lodged in the intestines of the game like tapeworms, sucking away at the nutrients while well past their use by dates. How many of them would get an interview if they sent a resume out to to real world?
This might sound a bit left field, but I’ll run it up the flag pole.: maybe not nepotism, but what about merit ? Just a thought.