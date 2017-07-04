How will Arsenal emerge after the summer window?

Just a month has passed after the impressive FA Cup final win over Chelsea, but the disappointments of last season in the Premier League and Champions League outweigh it.

This off season is very much needed to recharge batteries and take mind of the game for some time.

So what happened after the Cup final is that Arsene Wenger has signed a two-year contract at Arsenal. I don’t think majority of Arsenal fans wanted that, but I also know that majority of Arsenal fans knew this would happen.

Arsene said top four qualification will not affect his position. He also said the FA Cup will not affect it which just confirmed what fans already knew – he is not accountable to anyone.

The club do not set targets for him and ambition is just a word used during contract extensions by Stan Kroenke, Ivan Gazidis and Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal for some time now love delaying the inevitable. This summer was another perfect opportunity to make a fresh start and plan for the future but instead they chose to delay it.

I can understand that the club did not plan at all for life after Wenger and extension was a no brainer for them, but what worries me is that this doesn’t seem to be the reason for extending his contract if statements of Stan Kroenke and Ivan Gazidis are to be believed.

Stan came out and said Arsene is the perfect man to deliver Premier League and Champions League. But on what basis?

When did we win a European trophy under him? The last league title was 13 years ago so on what basis such lame comments are thrown towards fans? Arsene Wenger’s refusal to work with a Director of Football also makes sure that even now the planning aspect regarding his successor is on hold.

More than a month has passed since his new deal and no player has signed a contract extension nor the players expected to leave have left yet. Sead Kolasinac has been signed for free and Alexandre Lacazette should become club record signing this week.

The French striker right now divides opinion simply because Arsenal refused to pay the asking price for him last year but now have decide to pay much more than that. The teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe of Monaco is constantly linked but it will be very difficult for Arsenal to pull this off.

One of Thomas Lemar or Riyad Mahrez seem likely to join the Gunners if various reports are to be believed.

The biggest issue this summer for Arsenal was Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Manager has signed an extension, Mesut Ozil also looks likely to extend his stay but there are still doubts regarding the Chilean forward. Arsenal simply have to keep their best player of last season.

Manchester City rumoured to be his next destination but Arsenal should be wary of another fan backlash if they allow this to happen.

If Arsenal manage to keep their big players and add a couple more players of quality like Alex Lacazette then they can challenge next season.

No Champions League football can help them in the Premier League run in. Would love to end this by saying exciting times ahead but as an Arsenal fan I am not sure about that.

What I am sure about is that this summer’s transfer business is of huge significance and next season is a massive one for Arsenal football club.