Andy Murray vs Dustin Brown: Wimbledon live scores

The Wimbledon first seed Andy Murray will be looking for another easy victory in the second round, but standing in his way is the dangerous and entertaining German, Dustin Brown. Join The Roar for live scores from around 11:30pm (AEST).

Murray’s 2017 has been up and down, to say the least but he has started to get his mojo back over the last two months.

After a reasonable build to the French Open, the Scot made the semi-finals before going down to Stan Wawrinka in five gruelling sets. He then struggled with injury in the final lead to Wimbledon, losing his only grass court match to Jordan Thompson in straight sets.

In the first round of The Championships, the world No.1 came up against youngster Alexander Bublik and came away with a straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

He served well during that match and was on top from the outset with his baseline power game. He also showed an ability to mix things up, and that’s going to be necessary against a player like Brown.

While Brown has never cracked the top of the tennis world, the current world No.97 has become a fan favourite with his on court antics always leaving you wondering what will happen in the next point.

He pulled off one of the shots of the tournament (trust me, his diving volley won’t be beaten) in his first round victory over Joao Souza, coming from a set behind to win in four.

The German will need to be at his best to beat Murray, but if he can unsettle the Scot by continually making shots he shouldn’t be making and get off to a fast start, that will be his best chance of victory.

The pair have only met once previously, coming on the hard court at Flushing Meadows in the second round of the 2010 US Open. Murray won on that occasion in straight sets.

Prediction

This is actually quite an intriguing match. Murray should win, but you never quite know what Brown is capable of. He will pull off a few spots, entertain the crowd and then disappear into the Wimbledon sunset.

Murray in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round match from around 11:30pm (AEST) or at the completion of Johanna Konta and Donna Vekic on the centre court and don’t forget to add a comment below.