“Bored” Tomic has lost interest in tennis

Bernard Tomic admitted to feigning injury and being bored with tennis in an extraordinary aftermath to his insipid first-round Wimbledon defeat.

Once dubbed “Tomic the Tank Engine”, Australia’s former All England Club quarter-finalist denied not giving his best efforts in his 6-4 6-3 6-4 loss to Germany’s big-serving 27th seed Mischa Zverev.

But he confessed to having lost all motivation for the game, disrespecting it and no longer caring how he performed in grand slams.

“To me, this is one of the biggest tournaments in the world that I have done really well in my career and, yeah, I just couldn’t find anything,” Tomic said.

“It’s happened to me a lot. Just can’t find anything on the court.

“This is my eighth Wimbledon, or ninth I think. I’m still 24, and it’s tough to find motivation.”

Despite being heard complaining of a back problem during a medical time-out midway through the match, Tomic later said he wasn’t overly injured at all.

“It was definitely a mental issue out there,” he said.

“I just tried to break a bit of momentum but just couldn’t find any rhythm and, you know, wasn’t mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform,.

“I don’t know why, but I felt a little bit bored out there, to be completely honest with you.

“So I feel holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn’t satisfy me anymore.

“It’s not there. I couldn’t care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round.

“To me, everything is the same. I’m going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won’t have to work again.

“So, for me, this is mental.”

Clearly emotionally burnt out after almost a decade on tour, the dual grand slam junior champion is unsure how to rediscover the spark but, for now, ruled out taking a break from the sport.

“I’m happy with my life and … we have to look back,” said the two-time grand slam junior champion.

“I was in worse positions than this, you know, at 120, 130 in the world, and then managed to turn around the past few years and be a top-20 player.

“But it’s my choice. I know I have to work hard. For sure I don’t do the right work.

“You need to be super fit and you have to enjoy it and you have to travel a lot. I have experienced a lot until 24.

“I know I have another 10 years to go. We all work for one thing. And I believe you have to respect the sport.

“But I think I don’t respect it enough, yes, because I – you can say – (I’m) super talented (but not delivering).

“I just believe playing many years on tour now has sort of taken a toll.

“You need to find that sort of energy. I’m just trying to find something. Now heading into the US. Maybe (I’ll) play well in some tournaments there.

“Nothing to lose. Just try and enjoy it.”