Boyd Cordner misses first NSW Blues training session

Boyd Cordner’s status for the State of Origin decider remains under a cloud after the NSW captain missed the Blues’ first field session on Wednesday.

The Blues ramped up preparations for game three by hitting the paddock, with injured trio Tyson Frizell (back), James Tedesco (ankle) and Josh Dugan (knee) all taking part.

But Cordner notably watched on at Ned Byrne Oval in Cudgen, as he continues his recovery from a calf injury that has kept him out of action since Origin II.

Tedesco is another who hasn’t played since the Blues’ collapse and defeat in the second Origin match, but is adamant he will take his place at fullback at Suncorp Stadium.

“I’ve been looking after it the last week, icing it and getting treatment on it. I’ll have a run today and see how it goes, but I’m pretty confident it’ll be sweet,” Tedesco said on Wednesday.

“I’ve played pretty much every other game this year and my fitness is fine at the moment.

“I spoke to (coach Laurie Daley) about that and my fitness is fine. I just want to get some kilometres in the legs before next Wednesday but I’ll do it over the next few days.”

Tedesco missed two games for NRL side Wests Tigers after bizarrely hurting his ankle celebrating with Mitchell Pearce after his first half try in Sydney.

The incident follows teammate Aaron Woods’ embarrassing gaffe following a try in last year’s dead rubber when he fell flat on his face.

“I was saying to Woodsy, it’s harder than it looks, celebrating a try. I might just have to keep my feet on the ground and give him a pat on the back,” Tedesco said.

“It’ll probably be in the back of my mind. It was in the moment, I was excited obviously for us at the time. But I think I’ll just be a bit more tamer this time.”