Tom Bugg cops six-week ban for “dog act”

Melbourne forward Tom Bugg has copped a six-game AFL suspension for an ugly hit on Sydney’s Callum Mills which “will follow him for the rest of his career”.

Bugg pleaded guilty to the charge of intentional conduct with high impact to the head after being referred directly to the tribunal for knocking out Mills in Friday night’s game at the MCG.

The 24-year-old Bugg did not give evidence at Tuesday night’s hearing but spoke briefly afterwards saying he fully accepted his sanction.

Bugg’s representative Iain Findlay argued a five-game suspension would be appropriate, describing Bugg as “severely embarrassed”.

“He accepts the ruling and the penalty, and he accepts that he will be judged after tonight on what happened in this incident,” Findlay said.

“It will follow him for the rest of his career unfortunately but that’s the way football is.”

Tribunal jury members Wayne Henwood, Paul Williams and David Pittman settled on a six-game ban after a nine-minute deliberation.

It is the longest suspension handed down since the six-game ban given to Port Adelaide’s Tom Jonas for striking West Coast’s Andrew Gaff in round nine last season.

Bugg will be ineligible to play again until round 22, although it’s possible he has played his last game for the season given his marginal spot in the Demons’ best 22.

“I’m standing here tonight very embarrassed with my actions,” Bugg told reporters after the hearing.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions.

“I’m looking forward to just working over the next six weeks and earning back respect from my club, my players and everyone in the wider community.”

Bugg called Mills to apologise for the incident and said the Swans defender accepted his apology.

“I’m very close with (Demons teammate) Angus Brayshaw and he’s been through concussions so I see how it affects the family,” Bugg said.

“My call to Callum was very genuine in (wanting) to see if he was OK and his family was travelling OK.”

Findlay said Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin had also called Sydney counterpart John Longmire to apologise on behalf of the club.

AFL legal counsel Nick Pane QC had argued that a six-game ban, inclusive of a one-week discount for Bugg’s guilty plea, would be appropriate.

While the jury was not obliged to apply a discount, AFL tribunal chair David Jones said there would need to be “very good reason” not to.

Mills played no further part in the game after Bugg caught him with a nasty left hook to the chin, well off the ball, in the opening minutes.

The incident was widely condemned, with Swans forward Tom Papley describing it as a “dog act”.