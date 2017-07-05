A look back at the 1995 AFL draft

The AFL draft system can be notoriously nebulous, with stars likely to come from just about anywhere in the order – so with more than 20 years of data to reflect on, who were the best 10 players from the 1995 draft?

Pick 1: Warren Tredrea – West Coast

Tredrea was a very strong forward in his years, being known as one of the best forwards of the competition at the time. He was originally a zone selection for Port Adelaide, playing 255 games, kicking 549 goals, a one-time premiership player, four-time club best and fairest, eight-time club leading goalkicker, one-time showdown medallist, and four-time All-Australian.

Pick 2: Peter Burgoyne – Essendon

Burgoyne, older brother of Shaun, was such a great defender and midfielder across his career. He was originally taken as a zone selection for Port Adelaide, playing 240 games and kicking 193 goals. He was a one-time premiership player, Australian International Rules player in 1999 and 2003, Showdown Medallist and part of the Indigenous team of the century.

Pick 3: Byron Pickett – Brisbane

Pickett, a speedy midfielder, was a fantastic player for North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, and Melbourne, playing 204 games and kicking 177 goals. Pickett is a two-time premiership player, Norm Smith Medallist, one-time All-Australian, and part of the Indigenous team of the century. He was originally taken with pick 67.

Pick 4: James McDonald – Sydney

McDonald was such a great midfielder – mostly at Melbourne, for one year at GWS – playing 264 games and kicking 60 goals. He was originally taken with pick 78 in the rookie draft. He was a two-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, and the Melbourne co-captain for three years.

Pick 5: Cameron Mooney – Essendon

Cam Mooney was a fantastic forward. It took him a few years to show his potential, but he became a very important part of Geelong’s team from 2004 to 2011. He is a three-time premiership player, two-time club leading goalkicker and one-time All-Australian. He was originally taken with pick 56, playing 221 games and kicking 295 goals.

Pick 6: Brandon Lade – Port Adelaide

Lade was such a great ruckman, playing 234 games and kicking 182 goals in 13 years. He was originally taken as a zone selection. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time club best and fairest, and a two-time All-Australian.

Pick 7: Russell Robertson – Port Adelaide

The Tasmanian high flyer was such an exciting forward in his time, playing 228 games and kicking 428 goals. Robertson was originally taken with pick 48 in the 1996 rookie draft. He is a one-time best and fairest and four-time club leading goalkicker.

Pick 8: Nathan Brown – Geelong

Brown, the former Dogs and Tigers forward, made a name for being a dangerous mid-sized forward. He played 219 games and kicked 349 goals across 13 years after being taken with pick 10. He was the Morrish Medallist in 1996, two-time All-Australian, four-time International Rules representative and one-time Jim Stynes medallist.

Pick 9: Adam Kingsley – Port Adelaide

Kingsley was a solid player for ten years despite his late career being plagued by injuries. He was originally taken with pick 37 to Port Adelaide. He was a one-time cub best and fairest, one-time Michael Tuck Medallist and one-time premiership player.

Pick 10: Tom Harley – Western Bulldogs

Harley was a fantastic intercept, maybe one of the best during his career, and was originally taken as a zone selection to Port Adelaide. He played one game there before being traded to the Cats, playing 197 games in the blue and white rings. He was a two-time premiership player, one-time All-Australian, and Geelong captain for three years.