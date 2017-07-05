Matildas to square off with Brazil in two friendlies

The Matildas will come face to face with the team that controversially booted them out of the Rio Olympics when they host Brazil in two friendlies this September.

Alen Stajcic’s national women’s side will play Marta and company at Penrith’s Pepper Stadium on September 16 and Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium on September 19.

The two-match series, which will double as preparation for next April’s Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan, will fall weeks after Australia clash with Brazil at the Tournament of Nations in the US.

Australia, currently world No.7 – one place above Brazil – suffered a gut-wrenching penalty shootout loss to the Olympics host nation in last year’s quarter-finals.

The finale was doused in controversy when Brazil goalkeeper Barbara was caught running off her line early to make crucial penalty saves.

“A great rivalry and a healthy respect has developed over the past few years between our two teams,” Stajcic said.

“We knocked them out of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but they defeated us at the Olympics.

“It will be a tough challenge for us against some of the best players in the world.

“Brazil has definitely been one of the benchmark nations in world football and we are looking forward to meeting them on home soil again.”