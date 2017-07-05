Past the post: Caulfield and Morphettville blackbookers

There was plenty of good racing to be had last weekend. (Image: Tristan Rayner)

Last Saturday’s meeting at Caulfield was a tough one for punters, but there were some really nice efforts across the program. Morphettville also raced on the weekend, where there were a few to forgive and follow on show.

Caulfield

Follow

Annaman: Hidden run from this boy. He had his first run for Darren Weir and I really liked the way he picked up late nearer the inside. Up in trip and with clear, he can win some races.

A Lotta Love: The gate was negative, the ride was negative, but the run was huge given they didn’t go hard in front and she was last on the turn. At this grade she can win next time.

Throssell: I want to be forgiving. This horse was first up and never really got a clear crack at them to build momentum.

Violent Snow: Four wide no cover is certainly not ideal, but she was there until the 200-metre mark, where she dropped out. Hopefully that hasn’t busted her.

Onpicalo: Oh dear – this was just an awful watch. This horse should have won, simple as that.

Forget

Royal Phoenix: Had the breaks go his way at Flemington, but he does look very limited. He also continues the plain run for Hawkes juveniles.

Sir Sagamore: This horse is a fruit loop. The screws will never be tightened upstairs and that is what has cost him badly throughout his career.

Niminypiminy: No-one should have backed this horse, with nearly 1000 days passed since her last win.

Heza Ripper: He finally drew a gate, so I was all over him, but he was awful after receiving a lovely sit off the speed. That was his last chance.

Morphettville

Follow

Pretty Punk: I thought this was a poor ride from Lindop. She had the suck run behind the speed but halfway out Lindop decided to ease wide no cover. She was there to be beaten, and so it proved.

Ballista: I thought she was good for a horse having start three. She held up before angling clear and finishing off okay. If she goes back to the provincials, she can win.

Gogo Grace: She’s a chaser. He leading surprised me because she has never led in her life. Perhaps she took control of Raquel Clark? I’m not sure, but the run was very good.

Serenely Discreet: She eased in the market and it was right. The ride was still a bit average. She was given an impossible task but was good late. She will improve with the run under the belt.

Ilgattino: This hose was very unlucky and should have just about won but had no luck at a vital stage. With better luck it could be a winner.

Forget

General Custer: He’s not really a proven weight carrier, and that was the case once again. If he races in a similar race next time, take him on.

Truly Discreet: I thought she was better than this. She’s fooled me, I think – but she might be limited because this was a thin juvenile race.