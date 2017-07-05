Roger Federer creates more Wimbledon history

Roger Federer reached the second round of Wimbledon for the 15th consecutive year after opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov retired during the second set.

In what was a near repeat of the previous match on Centre Court, when Martin Klizan pulled the plug against Novak Djokovic, Dolgopolov retired with an ankle injury when trailing 6-3 3-0.

The victory means Federer has moved ahead of Jimmy Connors with his 85th match win at Wimbledon – the most of the open era.

Earlier Djokovic breezed through to the second round of Wimbledon when opponent Klizan retired during the second set.

The Slovakian has been struggling with a left calf injury for two months and it was clear from halfway through the first set that he was in no state to compete with Djokovic.

After two points of a Djokovic service game and with the second seed leading 6-3 2-0, Klizan gestured that he was done and shook hands.

This was Djokovic’s first grand slam match since his shocking capitulation to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The 30-year-old appeared rejuvenated by a week at the seaside in Eastbourne, going against the grain by playing a tournament just before a grand slam.

The early stages of the match were tight but Klizan, who retired during a match in Antalya last week, began hobbling at 3-3.

Djokovic broke serve in the eighth game before clinching the set with an ace.

Klizan had a conversation with the trainer at the change of ends and his decision to carry on was short-lived.

“It was great to be back on Centre Court. It’s the cradle of the tennis history and it’s a special feeling to walk on. It brings back many memories. It’s nice to be back but you never like to end a match this way,” Djokovic said.

“He had issues walking on to court. I tried to focus on my game plan, I was serving well and when it mattered I made a break. But you could see he wasn’t moving. I’m sure he didn’t want to finish this way. It’s Wimbledon and it’s a big tournament. I wish him all the best.”

2016 finalist Milos Raonic joined the duo in the second round. The Canadian sixth seed moved past big-hitting German Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

Also through is last week’s Eastbourne finalist Gael Monfils, the 15th-seeded Frenchman advanced in straight sets over German qualifier Daniel Brands 6-3 7-5 6-4.

However his countryman Richard Gasquet was sent packing in a first round upset to Spaniard David Ferrer.

The 35-year-old Ferrer, who has not lost in the first round of a grand slam since he was 23 beat 22nd seed Gasquet 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-2.

Germany’s Zverev brothers also both advanced. Alexander, the 10th seed followed up 27th-seeded Mischa’s straight sets win over Australia’s Bernard Tomic with a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win over Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy.