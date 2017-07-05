Roger Federer vs Alexandr Dolgopolov: Wimbledon live scores

Fresh off a win at Halle, Roger Federer will kick-off Wimbledon against Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov. Join The Roar from around 1:30am (AEST) for live scores.

Roger Federer has experienced a resurgence in form so far in 2017 after climbing back to the top of the tennis world with a win at the Australian Open in January.

Federer enters Wimbledon as the tournament favourite, aiming to win his 19th grand slam title as some of the best players on the ATP Tour including Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic experience a slump due to injury and form.

Federer’s 2017 Wimbledon campaign will be his 18th appearance and comes off the back of a great start to the grass season following a win at Halle.

Federer cruised through the tournament, failing to drop a set and triumphing in the final over German rising star Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3. His Halle tournament came only a week after a horror loss to Tommy Haas in three sets at Stuttgart.

Despite sitting out of Roland Garros, Federer is in prime position to make a dream run toward the final in his bid for another crown on grass.

Dolgopolov will be up against the odds having shown cracks at ‘s-Hertogenbosch when forced to retire in his second-round meeting against Canadian Vasek Pospisil. His lack of preparation on grass could be a serious disadvantage having failed to hit his straps in grand slams so far in 2017.

Other than a tournament win on clay at Buenos Aires where he defeated of Pablo Carreno Busta and Kei Nishikori, Dolgopolov has struggled to find any patch of form with injury hindering his 2017 season.

It will be a big ask for Dolgopolov as fatigue and injury may play a factor if he goes to four or five sets further stacking the odds against the Ukrainian. He will need to get some early breaks and play a clinical match if he is to be with a chance at sending the tournament favourite home.

Federer is 3-0 against Dolgopolov, his most recent win coming at the 2016 Australian Open where he was victorious in straight sets 6-3, 7-5, 6-1. It will be the first clash between the pair on grass with the previous three meetings played on hard court. Federer has never dropped a set to the Ukrainian.

The winner will come up against either qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas or Serb Dusan Lajovic in the second round with a possible match-up against Bernard Tomic in the third round.

Prediction

Roger Federer will be far too good for Dolgopolov, booking his place in the second round and getting off to a winning start.

Federer in straight sets.

Join The Roar from around 1:30am (AEST) for live scores following the completion of Novak Djokovic's first round match-up against Martin Klizan