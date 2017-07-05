 

TELL US: Is Ben Hunt the right man for the Origin decider?

    Ben Hunt - falling upwards into an Origin jersey. (AAP Image/ Action Photographics, Colin Whelan)

    He’s no Johnathan Thurston, but does he have a series winning performance in him?

    When the Maroons legend was forced to abandon his Origin swansong, all eyes turned to the Queensland selectors to see who they’d pick to fill his boots.

    Somewhat controversially, Ben Hunt was given the nod over Daly Cherry-Evans – a move that raised a few eyebrows given the Brisbane halfback was running out for Ipswich less than a month ago.

    As always on Roar LIVE, we want to know what you think, so tell us:

    Did the Queensland selectors get it right selecting Ben Hunt for the State of Origin decider?

    We’ll be tackling this, as well as other big Origin questions with Roar expert Mary K.

    Get your answers in the comments and we’ll try to get to as many as possible throughout the show!

