TELL US: Is Ben Hunt the right man for the Origin decider?

He’s no Johnathan Thurston, but does he have a series winning performance in him?

When the Maroons legend was forced to abandon his Origin swansong, all eyes turned to the Queensland selectors to see who they’d pick to fill his boots.

Somewhat controversially, Ben Hunt was given the nod over Daly Cherry-Evans – a move that raised a few eyebrows given the Brisbane halfback was running out for Ipswich less than a month ago.

Did the Queensland selectors get it right selecting Ben Hunt for the State of Origin decider?

