1997 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 20 years since the 1997 AFL draft. Here’s how it should look, with the benefit of hindsight

Pick 1 – Simon Black – Melbourne

Originally Travis Johnstone

Black was an absolute legend, and looking back now, looks like a steal for what he became for the Lions. He was originally drafted with pick 31, playing 322 games and kicking 171 goals for the Lions across 16 years.

He is a three-time premiership player, Brownlow Medallist, Norm Smith Medallist, three-time All-Australian, three-time club best and fairest, club co-captain for two years, and the Marcus Ashcroft medallist in 2011.

Pick 2 – Adam Goodes – Richmond

Originally Brad Ottens

Goodes, another legend taken in the ’97 draft, looks like he was another steal for the Swans.

He was taken with pick 43, playing 372 games and kicking 464 goals. He is a two-time Brownlow Medallist, two-time premiership player, three-time club best and fairest, four-time All-Australian, three-time club leading goalkicker, part of the Indigenous team of the century, and the 1999 AFL Rising Star.

Pick 3 – Matthew Scarlett – Hawthorn

Originally Trent Croad

Scarlett was a very strong defender in his 15 years at the Cats. He was originally drafted at pick 45 under the father-son rule, as he was the son of John Scarlett, playing 284 games and kicking 17 goals. He is a three-time premiership player, six-time All-Australian, and a club best and fairest.

Pick 4 – Luke Power – Essendon

Originally Mark Bolton

Power had a fantastic career with the Lions, as well as the Giants in the later part of his career.

He was originally drafted with Pick 5 by the Lions, playing 302 games – 282 for Brisbane and 20 for GWS – and kicking 226 goals. He is a three-time premiership player, club co-captain for three years – two at the Lions and one at the Giants – and an All-Australian.

Pick 5 – Chad Cornes – Brisbane

Originally Luke Power

Cornes had a very nice 15-year career at the Power and Giants for two years. He was originally taken with Pick 9, playing 255 games – 16 of those for the Giants, and kicking 179 goals – four of those goals in the orange and charcoal. He is a one-time premiership player, a third-place finish in the 2004 Brownlow Medal, a Showdown Medallist, and two-time All-Australian.

Pick 6 – Brad Ottens – Fremantle

Originally James Walker

Ottens had a fantastic career spanning 14 years at the Tigers and Cats. He was originally taken with Pick 2, and was more than a respectable second pick, however, there were other skillful players taken in the same draft.

He played 245 games – 129 for Richmond and 116 for Geelong – and kicked 261 goals – 152 for Richmond and 109 for Geelong. He is a three-time premiership player, an All-Australian, he represented Australia in the International Rules Series and was the 2006 Mark of the Year winner.

Pick 7 – Nathan Thompson – Carlton

Originally Kris Massie

Thompson was a tall marking forward who had an illustrious career. He was originally taken with pick 82, playing 179 games – 119 for Hawthorn and 60 for North Melbourne – and kicked 327 goals – 192 for Hawthorn and 135 for North Melbourne – at an average of 1.8 goals a game.

He was a four-time club leading goalkicker – twice for Hawthorn and twice for the Roos.

Pick 8 – Chris Tarrant – Collingwood

Originally Chris Tarrant

Tarrant, a former Fremantle and Collingwood utility, had a distinguished career.

He was originally taken with Pick 8, playing 268 games – 196 for Collingwood and 72 for Fremantle – and kicked 367 goals – 307 for Collingwood and 60 for Fremantle. He was a four-time club leading goalkicker, an All-Australian, the 2001 Anzac Day Medallist, and the 2003 Mark of the Year winner.

Pick 9 – Nick Stevens – Port Adelaide

Originally Chad Cornes

Stevens was a fantastic midfielder across 12 years. He was originally selected with pick 25, playing 231 games – 127 for Port Adelaide and 104 for Carlton – and kicked 139 goals – 78 for Port and 61 for the Blues.

He was the Carlton vice-captain for three years and a two-time Michael Tuck Medallist.

Pick 10 – Tarkyn Lockyer – Brisbane

Originally Shane O’Bree

Lockyer was an inspiring player throughout his career spanning 12 years. He was originally selected with Pick 39 in the rookie draft, playing 227 games and kicking 149 goals. He finished second in the club best and fairest once and finished third twice. He is also a Jason McCarney Medallist.