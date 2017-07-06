AFL boss says yes to longer bans, no to red cards

The AFL will consider ramping up the ban for one-punch offences in the wake of the ugly Tomas Bugg and Ali Fahour controversies.

While league chief executive Gillon McLachlan is wary of introducing a red card at AFL level, he is happy to discuss tougher tribunal penalties for serious incidents.

On Tuesday, Melbourne’s Bugg was banned for six matches after he concussed Sydney opponent Callum Mills with a punch to the head.

The following night, Ali Fahour resigned from his role as AFL diversity manager after he received a life ban at local level.

Fahour was caught on video punching out an opponent in a scuffle during a match.

“If there’s a view that, say, six weeks is not enough deterrent, we’ll look to escalate it,” he said.

McLachlan was speaking at a Thursday morning media conference where he confirmed Fahour had left the AFL.

There are campaigns in the wider community to stamp out so-called coward punches.

“We’re certainly a leader in this area,” McLachlan said.

The former amateur-level ruckman said the game at all levels no longer tolerated such ugly incidents.

“I have no doubt there are less on-field issues at the community level and elite level than it was five years ago, certainly 10 years ago,” he said.

“I certainly feel the strong statements over the last couple of weeks will help us have less issues.”

But McLachlan is yet to be sold on a red card in the AFL, an issue debated in the wake of the Bugg case.

Bugg punched Mills in the first quarter and the Sydney player did not return, meaning the Swans were a man down on the bench for nearly the whole match.

“I feel that the red card potentially raises as many issues as it solves,” he said.

“I feel comfortable with the system – so that leaves you with if it’s not a significant deterrent where the penalties are now, I feel the thing to pursue … (is) raise the stakes.

“That’s a discussion I will have.”