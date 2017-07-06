Arina Rodionova vs Zarina Diyas: Wimbledon live scores

After a horror first round only one Australian remains in singles at Wimbledon. Can Arina Rodionova keep the flame alight for Australia and continue her dream run through the tournament or will Zarina Diyas end her journey? Join The Roar from around 10:30pm (AEST) for live scores.

Arina Rodionova has impressed at Wimbledon so far, earning a massive scalp in the first round by upsetting world No.16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets.

The Australian qualifier came back from a set down to stun the Russian, sending the match to three sets in a tiebreaker, eventually proving the better and handing Pavlyuchenkova an early exit in an 3-6, 7-6, 9-7 victory.

Rodionova fought her way through qualifying in style managing to see off Nina Stojanovic in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 before coming from behind to knock out Kaia Kanepi 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 and eventually taking her place in the main draw following a win over Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-3.

Her 2017 Wimbledon campaign is her best at a grand slam yet, the first time she has reached the second round.

Rodionova however struggled on grass in the lead-up to the tournament, making first and second round exits at Surbiton and Manchester respectively before failing to make it out of qualifying at Ilkley.

While she has been notorious for come from behind wins so far, she must get an early break with Diyas able to punish her opponents if she can get on top early.

Diyas has been strong on grass in recent weeks, claiming a title at 100k Manchester knocking off the likes of Naomi Broady and Aleksandra Krunic to come out on top.

The Kazakh looked strong, failing to drop a set or break all tournament and reflected her form in the first round of Wimbledon where she defeated Han Xinyun 6-3, 6-4.

The wildcard has had plenty of experience in the main draw, having been to the fourth round of Wimbledon twice before in 2014 and 2015 and also making regular third round appearances in the past.

Diyas’ experience may prove crucial against Rodionova who in comparison has never been to the second round of a grand slam before.

If Diyas can get on the front foot early, Rodionova will be in big trouble and the Kazakh will capitalise on the opportunity to move through to the third.

Rodionova and Diyas have already met three times in 2017 with Diyas winning on each occasion. Two of those encounters have come in recent weeks on grass with Diyas winning at Surbiton 6-2, 6-4 and a week later at Manchester 6-2, 6-3.

The Kazakh has never dropped a set to Rodionova.

The winner will come up against either qualifier Petra Martic or young Czech Denisa Allertova.

Prediction

Unfortunately for Australia their representation in the singles draw will come to an end with Zarina Diyas to outclass Rodionova in a three-set tussle.

Diyas in straight sets.

Join The Roar from around 10:30pm (AEST) for live scores following the completion of the second round matchup between 27th seed Mischa Zverev and Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin.

Be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.