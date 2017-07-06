Brown promises better Knights in 2018

Newcastle fans can expect to finally get the consistent NRL side they desperately crave next season, according to coach Nathan Brown.

Brown has found himself under pressure after Knights chairman Brian McGuigan responded to Sunday’s “embarrassing” 33-12 loss to Wests Tigers with a public warning that results must improve.

In his second season and contracted until the end of 2018, Brown could also have new owners at the helm during his deal after a report emerged that the purchase of the NRL-run club by Wests Newcastle was imminent.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Knights back to last on the NRL ladder, and they need at least two wins from their final nine games to have any chance of avoiding a third straight wooden spoon.

Brown took online questions from Newcastle fans on Wednesday morning and insisted there had been signs of improvement from last season, when their average points differential was -20.6 compared with -11.1 per game this season.

“The job I took at the Knights wasn’t one where you’re going to ladder-watch in the first 18 months or two years just because of the age of our squad,” Brown said.

“We are consistently far better than last year but not quite good enough at the NRL level to get a result.

“When will we be consistent? I would have thought another pre-season with us growing again as players and if we can get a similar improvement to what we got this year.”

Brown partially pinned the season results on the pre-season losses of captain Jarred Mullen (drug ban), and newly-recruited hooker Rory Kostjasyn (throat), while fullback Dylan Phythian (knee) was ruled out for the year in their first game.

“We basically lost our hooker, five-eighth and fullback at or before round one,” Brown said.

“That’s had a big effect on us – I think we would have definitely picked up some more wins.”

Recruits Jamie Buhrer and Anthony Tupou – each with State of Origin experience – have also been sidelined, compounding the lack of leadership for younger players.

However he has promised good news for Knights fans in the short-term, with a number of player signings in the coming weeks to go alongside those of Aidan Guerra, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Kalyn Ponga.

“There might not be what people call marquee signings, but certainly good players who are going to improve our squad a lot,” Brown said.

“With those people coming into our squad to help the young guys grow again, we can see the young guys grow going forward.”