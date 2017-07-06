 

Christian Lealiifano’s Super comeback postponed

    Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano’s Super Rugby comeback has been postponed due to hamstring tightness.

    Lealiifano was expected to be named on the Brumbies bench for Friday night’s clash with the Queensland Reds.

    But coach Stephen Larkham said on Thursday morning he had pulled up sore from training and has been omitted as the Brumbies prefer to err on the side of caution.

    Leeliifano is on the comeback trail after being diagnosed with leukaemia last year and undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

