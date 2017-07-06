Don’t like the result? Fight me again Manny: Horn

Australia's Jeff Horn celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in during their WBO World Welterweight title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Jeff Horn has dared Manny Pacquiao to activate his rematch clause as the Filipino great continues to protest against his WBO welterweight championship defeat.

Pacquiao has backed calls from a Philippines government department for a full review into what he described as an “unfair” unanimous decision against him in Sunday’s ‘Battle of Brisbane.’

Horn, meanwhile, is continuing to celebrate his famous victory and was treated to a ticker tape parade on Thursday, with thousands lining Brisbane’s Queen St Mall to catch a glimpse of the country’s newest sporting hero.

The 29-year-old former schoolteacher was presented with the keys to the city by Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk and members of his entourage were formally honoured in front of an adoring crowd which regularly broke into ‘Hornet’ chants.

Horn said he was blissfully unaware of how Pacquiao was feeling.

“I haven’t been really paying too much attention to it,” Horn told AAP.

“He said after the fight he was happy with the decision.

“He might be changing his mind.

“But I feel if he wants to do it again, let’s do it again. The rematch clause is there for a reason.”

He also strenuously denied accusations from Pacquiao, who was cut open twice in head clashes with Horn, that he was a dirty fighter.

“Those headbutts and things were very unintentional,” Horn said.

“I could say the same thing about him. He’s come in quickly and his head’s clashed with mine. I think they’re accidents and that’s just boxing.”

Pacquiao is yet to decide if he will fight on.

His long-time trainer Freddie Roach believes the 38-year-old’s only two realistic options are to take up a rematch against Horn – most likely at Suncorp Stadium again – or retire from boxing to focus on his political career.

“Manny’s obviously disappointed and it’s probably sunk in that he’s not the world champion and he’s probably not happy about it,” Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan told AAP.

“Like every human being, he’s voicing an opinion. I’ve got no doubt he’s being influenced by a number of other people.

“But there’s only one way to sort it out and that’s a rematch. Jeff Horn’s willing, the city of Brisbane’s willing, so is the state of Queensland.

“It’s time to get it on.”