Force skipper McCalman remains sidelined

Mystery surrounds the future of Western Force skipper Ben McCalman after the star back-rower failed to recover in time for Friday night’s Super Rugby clash with the Rebels in Perth.

McCalman has fractured his right shoulder at least three times in the past year but was hoping to make his return this week.

However, his name was a glaring omission when the Force announced their team on Wednesday, with whispers suggesting he may have suffered another setback.

Earlier this year, McCalman revealed even surgeons were mystified why his right scapula kept fracturing.

The Force will also be without veteran Matt Hodgson (calf) but winger Chance Peni (groin) is back in the starting side and flyhalf Jono Lance (broken hand) will make his return off the bench.

Wallabies lock Adam Coleman will captain the side for the first time.

Rebels coach Tony McGahan has made eight changes to his 23-man squad.

Scottish-native Murray Douglas will make his first start in Super Rugby after being named at lock, while prop Laurie Weeks, fly-half Jackson Garden-Bachop and fullback Jonah Placid return to the starting XV.

A season-ending injury to winger Sefa Naivalu while on Wallabies duty has forced McGahan to shuffle the backline.

Reece Hodge will partner Mitch Inman in the centres, while Tom English has been moved to the wing.

Either the Force or Rebels will be culled ahead of next year’s Super Rugby campaign, with the hovering axe sure to add extra emotion to Friday’s clash.

Force: Dane Haylett-Petty, Chance Peni, Curtis Rona, Bill Meakes, Alex Newsome, Peter Grant, Michael Ruru, Isi Naisarani, Richard Hardwick, Ross Haylett-Petty, Adam Coleman (capt), Matt Philip, Jermaine Ainsley, Tatafu Polata-Nau, Pek Cowan. Res: Heath Tessmann, Francois van Wyk, Tetera Faulkner, Lewis Carmichael, Brynard Stander, Ian Prior, Jono Lance, James Verity-Amm.

Rebels: Jonah Placid, Tom English, Mitch Inman, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Nic Stirzaker (capt), Amanaki Mafi, Colby Fainga’a, Lopeti Timani, Steve Cummins, Murray Douglas, Laurie Weeks, James Hanson, Toby Smith. Res:Jordan Uelese, Cruze Ah Nau, Fereti Sa’aga, Culum Retallick,Hugh Sinclair, Ben Meehan, Sione Tuipulotu, Jack Maddocks.