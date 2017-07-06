The most important Origin game in over a decade

Game 3, dubbed ‘The Decider’, has quickly become the most important game of Origin in over a decade.

New South Wales are desperate to halt this dynasty Queensland have built over the past decade. On top of this, they have been favourites all series and, without a win, will further strengthen the argument that NSW’s best tend to choke in biggest stage.

Queensland, on the other hand, are attempting to see off some of their greatest ever players off in fitting fashion.

The last time a game of this importance was played was Game 3 of 2006 when Queensland, at last, wrestled the trophy back from NSW.

At the time, the Blues were attempting to become the first side in Origin history to win four in a row. But as Brett Hodgson threw that now famous wayward pass which Darren Lockyer intercepted before scoring under the post, Queensland thwarted that attempted dynasty and began one of their own.

It’s now been 11 years since that fateful game. In that time, Queensland have won ten series to NSW’s one and 22 of 35 games.

Queensland have produced players like Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Billy Slater, Darren Lockyer and Greg Inglis – all of whom have genuine cases for becoming rugby league Immortals – over these series.

With very little to show for the last decade, this is now NSW’s time. Heading into this 2017 series they were heavily backed to finally stop this amazing Queensland run.

They were favourites to beat Queensland at home in Game 1 and responded in kind, whooping the Maroons 28-4.

In Game 2, NSW were backed so heavily that they must have felt it wasn’t even worth showing up to collect the title. Unfortunately for them, however, after leading 16-6 at half time, they produced one of the all-time worst second halves in Origin history, while the greats of Queensland stormed back to take Game 2 18-16 in a nail-biter.

This brings us to Game 3, the decider, of 2017.

NSW once again are heavy favourites and probably deservedly so. Queensland will be without their greatest halfback of all time, Johnathan Thurston, while also having several other concerns throughout their 17.

NSW, on the other hand, have picked the same 17 throughout the entire series. An unprecedented advantage they carry into the decider.

If NSW can win next Wednesday night it’s easy to see them going on somewhat of a run, with most of Queensland’s best past their prime and very few elite rookies coming through the system.

The Blues will also shed the unwanted ‘choker’ tag they possess when it comes to deciders, having won no Game 3’s in the past decade with the series still on the line.

On the other hand, if Queensland get up, it would be the absolute cherry on top of a fairly amazing cake they’ve produced over this period, and an amazing send off to some of their best of all time.

Make sure you tune in next Wednesday night for what’s sure to be the most important Origin game in a very long time.