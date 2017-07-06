Maroons reveal starting line-up for Origin 3

Cameron Munster will make his State of Origin debut for the Queensland Maroons wearing the number six jersey, after coach Kevin Walters finalised his lineup for the series decider next Wednesday.

Munster’s selection at five-eighth will see the Maroons go into the decider with an all-Melbourne spine, with club teammates Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith starting at fullback, halfback and hooker respectively.

It was a move Smith had called for last Saturday, when he said the familiarity between the Storm players would help the Maroons cope with the absence of injured playmaker Johnathan Thurston.

“With JT not being there now and being such a big game there’s no doubt having Cameron there inside Cooper, Billy and myself would help,” The Queensland skipper said.

“On his performance and ability Cameron is more than up to playing Origin there is no doubt about it.”

Munster’s selection in the halves in place of Thurston means the versatile Michael Morgan will take Darius Boyd’s position in the centres. Queensland’s other debutant, Ben Hunt, will come off the bench as the side’s utility player.

Morgan is yet to play an NRL match at centre in his 116-game career, but spent time out in the flanks during Origin 2, setting up Dane Gagai’s match-winning try with a crafty offload that sent the flying winger past Blues centre Jarryd Hayne.

Morgan will, however, line up on the other side of the field in Game 3, putting him opposite Hayne’s centres partner, Josh Dugan

The Maroons also revealed their extra squad players ahead of the must-win clash at Suncorp Stadium on July 12; Felise Kaufusi of the Melbourne Storm has been named as the side’s 18th man, while Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough and Titans half Ash Taylor will also join the Queensland training camp.

Queensland Maroons team for Origin 3

Billy Slater, Valentine Holmes, Will Chambers, Michael Morgan, Dane Gagai, Cameron Munster, Cooper Cronk, Dylan Napa, Cameron Smith (capt), Jarrod Wallace, Gavin Cooper, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire. Interchange: Ben Hunt, Josh Papalii, Coen Hess, Tim Glasby. 18th man: Felise Kaufusi.