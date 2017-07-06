NFL Fantasy Football: Top sleepers for 2017 season

With NFL training camps set to open later this month, fantasy football geeks across the globe have already started research for the upcoming season. For those individuals looking for a bit of help or just another point of view, here’s a look at ‘sleepers’ at each position and a bit of analysis on why they could have a breakout year.

Having a top-notch quarterback is imperative. There’s nothing like having Tom Brady or Matt Ryan in a starting line-up, but for those picking late in the first round or waiting until a bit later to select a signal caller, Tennessee Titans third-year leader Marcus Mariota could be a steal.

The former Heisman Trophy winner had a stretch in 2016 that had him as an elite fantasy option. This season the offensive line should be improved and the addition of wide receivers Eric Decker and Corey Davis could make this one of the most potent scoring teams in the league.

Running backs were once the most important aspects of the game, and while that has changed with rule changes benefiting the passing game, fantasy owners can’t ignore the position if they want to contend for a league title.

During the pre-season, several names need to be watched as they battle for a starting job. Rookie Joe Williams of San Francisco is a perfect example of a sleeper and a player that could have a big role in the 49ers offense. For those looking for help late in the draft, keep this young running back on a shortlist of talent that could help you beat your friends and colleagues in 2017.

The NFL has become a passing league and having depth at wide receiver is imperative. Big name stars will go quickly, but owners with a breakout player on their roster will have a better shot at a championship.

Quincy Enunwa of the New York Jets isn’t a household name, but after the departure of Decker and Brandon Marshall, the fourth-year pro is now the number one receiver and a player that will likely have career numbers this season.

One of the best qualities of fantasy football is players don’t need to be on the best teams to help owners. It gives fans a better understanding of rosters from all 32 NFL teams and a reason to cheer, even when their favourite team is struggling.

This is just a small sample of players that could help in 2017, but as with any game, knowledge is power. Keep a close look at the depth charts in the coming weeks and what changes teams are making from last year. These tips, along with a bit of luck, could be the difference in bragging rights or another long off-season of heckling from your so-called mates.