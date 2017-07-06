Past the post: Rosehill and Sunny Coast blackbookers

We saw some possible Spring Carnival contenders at Rosehill on Saturday, while it was their cup day at Sunny Coast, where the track was a bit suspect. Still, there are hopefully future winners here.

Rosehill

Follow

Hualalai: Not sure he beat much, but it was very impressive to the eye. Given a peach by Bowman Yes, but the horse was dominant despite doing plenty wrong and looks smart.

Destinys Kiss: He’s flying, the old boy. A win is near, but he desperately needs weight relief – that’s the only thing stopping him winning.

Carzoff: I didn’t think the 1800 to 1500-metre would be an excuse, but it was the excuse. He did a really good job under the circumstances and is ready to win next time out.

Forget

Faraway Town: A good filly that tries hard, but remains a non-winner. I’d like to see her drop to midweeks for a much-needed confidence boost.

Nudierudie/Pioneering: I thought this was D-Day for Nudierudie, but she was awful after receiving the dream sit. Pioneering looked to travel well and shoved into the clear, but she went backwards. Both can warm the pine.

Sir Bacchus: On paper it looked an ideal race for him, and he looked as though he was going to burst through, but he paddled. No more.

Sir Plush: The worry with him is that he is not as dynamic outside fresh runs. His best efforts have come first up. I’m happy to take him on from this point forward.

Mister Marmalade: The worry was that the fresh run busted him. No doubt it has. He’s been flat in a couple of subsequent runs and might be looking for the paddock now.

Sunshine Coast

Follow

Blackjack Bella: She’s a hard mare to trust, but I thought her effort was very good. She really had no hope given where she was, but she did a really good job to get as close as she did. Big tick.

Saxton Rock: His was a really good run given the circumstances – he was forced to make his move near the inside, but you had to like the way he finished off. He’s an ideal candidate for the two-year-old race during Grafton Cup week.

Acatour: Forgive and forget, he went around. This was an indifferent ride from Lloyd. He went forward, eased, went forward again, then eased, then was stuck wide. His effort in defeat was okay.

Forget

Sundance: I said after Ipswich that he’s a one-trick pony. He produced the same trick again, producing the same result again. He’s a risk with his pattern.

Beaten riders in the Cup: Well done to all concerned with Supply and Demand, but this was a 2400-metre barrier trial. There was no initiative at all from the hoops, and the race was gifted to the leader.

Too Good to Refuse: This is a good horse that has an awful racing pattern against him, which is proving too costly.