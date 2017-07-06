 

Predicting Round 16 of the 2017 AFL season using haiku

Mike Pal Roar Rookie

By , Mike Pal is a Roar Rookie New author!

Tagged:
 , ,

3 Have your say

    I like to watch sports
    I like football most of all
    Plus, I like Haiku

    Every week I will
    Tip the teams I think will win
    By using Haiku

    Close competition
    Inconsistent form plagues teams
    Makes it hard to tip

    Crucial round abounds
    Team’s finals hopes will flicker
    Or be extinguished

    Adelaide Crows versus Western Bulldogs
    The Dogs have no bite
    While the Crows aren’t much better
    They’ll win a close one

    Hawthorn versus GWS Giants
    The Hawks are flying
    But the Giants are rising
    So the Hawks will fall

    Collingwood versus Essendon
    The Bombers have choked
    Although they tend to bounce back
    Against their old foe

    Sydney versus Gold Coast
    The Swans are in form
    They’ve never lost to Gold Coast
    So the Suns will set

    Brisbane Lions versus Geelong
    If we go by facts
    Geelong tend to beat Brisbane
    So I tip the Cats

    St Kilda versus Richmond
    The Tigers beat Port
    The Saints defeated Freo
    Richmond to win, just

    Jack Steele Josh Bruce St Kilda Saints AFL 2017 tall

    (AAP Image/Tony McDonough)

    North Melbourne versus Fremantle
    When the Roos can’t win
    And the Dockers can’t either
    Just tip the home team

    Carlton versus Melbourne
    Melbourne’s in the Eight
    While Carlton are rebuilding
    Demons to burn Blues

    West Coast versus Port Adelaide
    West Coast are at home
    Port can’t beat a top eight Side
    Eagles to fly high

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.