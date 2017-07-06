Predicting Round 16 of the 2017 AFL season using haiku

By Mike Pal , 6 Jul 2017 Mike Pal is a Roar Rookie New author!

I like to watch sports

I like football most of all

Plus, I like Haiku

Every week I will

Tip the teams I think will win

By using Haiku

Close competition

Inconsistent form plagues teams

Makes it hard to tip

Crucial round abounds

Team’s finals hopes will flicker

Or be extinguished

Adelaide Crows versus Western Bulldogs

The Dogs have no bite

While the Crows aren’t much better

They’ll win a close one

Hawthorn versus GWS Giants

The Hawks are flying

But the Giants are rising

So the Hawks will fall

Collingwood versus Essendon

The Bombers have choked

Although they tend to bounce back

Against their old foe

Sydney versus Gold Coast

The Swans are in form

They’ve never lost to Gold Coast

So the Suns will set

Brisbane Lions versus Geelong

If we go by facts

Geelong tend to beat Brisbane

So I tip the Cats

St Kilda versus Richmond

The Tigers beat Port

The Saints defeated Freo

Richmond to win, just

North Melbourne versus Fremantle

When the Roos can’t win

And the Dockers can’t either

Just tip the home team

Carlton versus Melbourne

Melbourne’s in the Eight

While Carlton are rebuilding

Demons to burn Blues

West Coast versus Port Adelaide

West Coast are at home

Port can’t beat a top eight Side

Eagles to fly high