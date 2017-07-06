Predicting Round 16 of the 2017 AFL season using haiku

I like to watch sports
I like football most of all
Plus, I like Haiku
Every week I will
Tip the teams I think will win
By using Haiku
Close competition
Inconsistent form plagues teams
Makes it hard to tip
Crucial round abounds
Team’s finals hopes will flicker
Or be extinguished
Adelaide Crows versus Western Bulldogs
The Dogs have no bite
While the Crows aren’t much better
They’ll win a close one
Hawthorn versus GWS Giants
The Hawks are flying
But the Giants are rising
So the Hawks will fall
Collingwood versus Essendon
The Bombers have choked
Although they tend to bounce back
Against their old foe
Sydney versus Gold Coast
The Swans are in form
They’ve never lost to Gold Coast
So the Suns will set
Brisbane Lions versus Geelong
If we go by facts
Geelong tend to beat Brisbane
So I tip the Cats
St Kilda versus Richmond
The Tigers beat Port
The Saints defeated Freo
Richmond to win, just
North Melbourne versus Fremantle
When the Roos can’t win
And the Dockers can’t either
Just tip the home team
Carlton versus Melbourne
Melbourne’s in the Eight
While Carlton are rebuilding
Demons to burn Blues
West Coast versus Port Adelaide
West Coast are at home
Port can’t beat a top eight Side
Eagles to fly high
GJ said
The Crows are top two
Dogs have premiership headache
Head will be hurt more
GJ said
Take 2:
The Crows are top two
Dogs have premiership headache
More pain for the Dogs
Timewaster said
A bizarre idea
For a Roar match prediction
But good nonetheless