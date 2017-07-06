The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 16

Has 2017 tipping driven you mad yet? I feel like we’re all hovering on the edge. Regardless, once more into the breach – and then at least another seven times after that.
Adelaide haven’t been a convincing football team at all lately, but then neither have the Western Bulldogs. Home ground advantage means I’m giving it to Adelaide.
The Hawks in Tassie is a surprisingly solid challenge for a GWS side who, despite being No.1, aren’t playing the way No.1 sides do. Still, I’ll back the Giants.
Not a lot of reason to have confidence in Collingwood or Essendon at the moment, and I’ll be honest, this one is largely gut feel. Collingwood.
Sydney and Geelong to get wins over the two Queensland team relatively comfortably, you’d think, but who knows this year.
Richmond are flying high on confidence and unlike most teams have played pretty consistent footy this year so should beat the Saints.
The optimist in me says it’s time for North Melbourne to get another win and a no-Sandilands Fremantle is a golden opportunity to do so.
Melbourne’s injury list being what it is, the opportunity for Carlton to pinch a win is there, and they have a good habit of taking those opportunities when presented.
West Coast at home against Port Adelaide – I do feel like the Eagles have just marginally turned the corner these past few weeks.
Lock of the week? Well, another miss last time around, kudos to Brisbane, so I can’t make it against them again – let’s say Sydney over Gold Coast.
Cameron Rose
Adelaide, GWS, Essendon, Geelong, Richmond, Fremantle, Carlton, Port Adelaide
Another round coming up where there are several games no-one could tip with confidence.
Neither Adelaide nor the Western Bulldogs are in great form, and the Dogs are at the crossroads as far as playing finals is concerned.
An interstate trip as pronounced underdog might be just the thing to bring out their best, but playing it safe and tipping the Crows at home.
The Hawks have become a solid middle-of-the-road side after their horrendous start to the season, and can push a GWS outfit that is sitting on top of the ladder despite having never really clicked. Giants to just win again, but there is a hint of upset in the air.
Collingwood versus Essendon is one of the toughest games of the round. The Pies are honest enough to be in every game, but only seem to win when the heat has been on.
The Dons have thrown away what should have been match-winning leads in the last two weeks, and are stung.
Impossible to predict, and tipping both to bounce back, but there has to be a winner. Essendon for me.
Geelong should take down Brisbane at the Gabba, but won’t take them lightly. Richmond, similarly, should be too strong for St Kilda with both sides coming off confidence-boosting interstate wins.
North Melbourne are due for a win, and most will think they can get it against Fremantle at Etihad. But the Dockers have actually thrived in Victoria this year, with two wins and a close loss to Geelong.
Reckon the Dockers can get another win here, and keep their finals hopes alive, even though they won’t make it.
Melbourne have been in the wars all week thanks to Tom Bugg and an injury list that has a concerning amount of high quality players on it.
Carlton are in the middle of a very good patch of form, and I’m going with the Blues on “upset Sunday”.
West Coast have come back from their bye in fine fettle, while Port are yet to claim a legitimate scalp.
The Eagles beat the Power in Adelaide earlier in the year, and I’m tipping the reverse to happen in Perth this time.
|Round 16
|Josh Elliott
|Maddy Friend
|Tim Lane
|Cam Rose
|The Crowd
|ADE vs WB
|ADE
|TBA
|ADE
|ADE
|?
|HAW vs GWS
|GWS
|TBA
|GWS
|GWS
|?
|COL vs ESS
|COL
|TBA
|ESS
|ESS
|?
|SYD vs GCS
|SYD
|TBA
|SYD
|SYD
|?
|BRI vs GEE
|GEE
|TBA
|GEE
|GEE
|?
|STK vs RIC
|RIC
|TBA
|RIC
|RIC
|?
|NM vs FRE
|NM
|TBA
|FRE
|FRE
|?
|CAR vs MEL
|CAR
|TBA
|CAR
|CAR
|?
|WCE vs PA
|WCE
|TBA
|WCE
|PA
|?
|Last week
|6
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Total
|68
|73
|75
|77
|72
July 6th 2017 @ 1:08pm
Mattician6x6 said | July 6th 2017 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
Cam come on mate if the tigers can get the points v port in Adelaide surely eagles will get the job done v port in Perth.
July 6th 2017 @ 1:15pm
Lady Belinda Toilet-Brush said | July 6th 2017 @ 1:15pm | ! Report
This game is the litmus test for the mighty Dees. If we lose this I fear that it could be curtains for the foundation club, and I will be heading to the slopes.
While Carlton like to think that they are born to rule, we all know that Melbourne is the creme dela creme. I still have fond memories of Carlton being vanquished by the red and blue crusaders in the 2000 finals series, thus forcing them into the same side of the draw as those ghastly bombers. The mighty Dees powered on into the grand final, only to be humiliated.
It is Carlton who will be humiliated on the weekend, but I will be wear my Chanels just in case tears pour down my eyes, in the unlikely scenario of an unthinkable result.
Thomas Bugg really let us down four minutes into last Friday nights game, and he won’t be receiving the highest honor from our illustrious parliamentarians. He should be dispatched to the Mayblooms.