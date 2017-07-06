The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 16

Has 2017 tipping driven you mad yet? I feel like we’re all hovering on the edge. Regardless, once more into the breach – and then at least another seven times after that.

Adelaide haven’t been a convincing football team at all lately, but then neither have the Western Bulldogs. Home ground advantage means I’m giving it to Adelaide.

The Hawks in Tassie is a surprisingly solid challenge for a GWS side who, despite being No.1, aren’t playing the way No.1 sides do. Still, I’ll back the Giants.

Not a lot of reason to have confidence in Collingwood or Essendon at the moment, and I’ll be honest, this one is largely gut feel. Collingwood.

Sydney and Geelong to get wins over the two Queensland team relatively comfortably, you’d think, but who knows this year.

Richmond are flying high on confidence and unlike most teams have played pretty consistent footy this year so should beat the Saints.

The optimist in me says it’s time for North Melbourne to get another win and a no-Sandilands Fremantle is a golden opportunity to do so.

Melbourne’s injury list being what it is, the opportunity for Carlton to pinch a win is there, and they have a good habit of taking those opportunities when presented.

West Coast at home against Port Adelaide – I do feel like the Eagles have just marginally turned the corner these past few weeks.

Lock of the week? Well, another miss last time around, kudos to Brisbane, so I can’t make it against them again – let’s say Sydney over Gold Coast.

Cameron Rose

Adelaide, GWS, Essendon, Geelong, Richmond, Fremantle, Carlton, Port Adelaide

Another round coming up where there are several games no-one could tip with confidence.

Neither Adelaide nor the Western Bulldogs are in great form, and the Dogs are at the crossroads as far as playing finals is concerned.

An interstate trip as pronounced underdog might be just the thing to bring out their best, but playing it safe and tipping the Crows at home.

The Hawks have become a solid middle-of-the-road side after their horrendous start to the season, and can push a GWS outfit that is sitting on top of the ladder despite having never really clicked. Giants to just win again, but there is a hint of upset in the air.

Collingwood versus Essendon is one of the toughest games of the round. The Pies are honest enough to be in every game, but only seem to win when the heat has been on.

The Dons have thrown away what should have been match-winning leads in the last two weeks, and are stung.

Impossible to predict, and tipping both to bounce back, but there has to be a winner. Essendon for me.

Geelong should take down Brisbane at the Gabba, but won’t take them lightly. Richmond, similarly, should be too strong for St Kilda with both sides coming off confidence-boosting interstate wins.

North Melbourne are due for a win, and most will think they can get it against Fremantle at Etihad. But the Dockers have actually thrived in Victoria this year, with two wins and a close loss to Geelong.

Reckon the Dockers can get another win here, and keep their finals hopes alive, even though they won’t make it.

Melbourne have been in the wars all week thanks to Tom Bugg and an injury list that has a concerning amount of high quality players on it.

Carlton are in the middle of a very good patch of form, and I’m going with the Blues on “upset Sunday”.

West Coast have come back from their bye in fine fettle, while Port are yet to claim a legitimate scalp.

The Eagles beat the Power in Adelaide earlier in the year, and I’m tipping the reverse to happen in Perth this time.

Round 16 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd ADE vs WB ADE TBA ADE ADE ? HAW vs GWS GWS TBA GWS GWS ? COL vs ESS COL TBA ESS ESS ? SYD vs GCS SYD TBA SYD SYD ? BRI vs GEE GEE TBA GEE GEE ? STK vs RIC RIC TBA RIC RIC ? NM vs FRE NM TBA FRE FRE ? CAR vs MEL CAR TBA CAR CAR ? WCE vs PA WCE TBA WCE PA ? Last week 6 5 4 4 4 Total 68 73 75 77 72