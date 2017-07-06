The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 18

The final State of Origin match might be under a week away, but we have four games to get through in Round 18 first as the competition enters its pointy end. The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel are here to take you through this weekend’s action.

It’s about this point of the season you start to rule lines through teams and put ticks next to others, with the top and bottom of the ladder starting to take something near their final shape.

With the Bulldogs, Warriors, Raiders and Panthers all losing last weekend, the pressure is on for them to turn things around. All four clubs are starting to stare into a September without footy, while the Knights as good as gave themselves the wooden spoon with a loss to the Tigers in front of 20,000 on Sunday.

For the Eels, Sea Eagles and Cowboys at least, wins planted themselves firmly in the eight last week. The Rabbitohs, who beat the Panthers are of course long gone from that discussion.

The Dragons’ form slump continued as they lost to the Titans on the Gold Coast in a game that could have cured insomnia, while the Storm thumped the Broncos with a huge performance. The Sharks did the same thing to the Roosters on the Central Coast the next day.

There are only four games in Round 18, as mentioned and despite Origin players out there is a little bit riding on each of them. The Rabbitohs can still mathematically qualify, so even though they aren’t in the discussion they must find a way over the Roosters, before the Panthers try to arrest their slide against the red-hot Sea Eagles.

The final two games of the weekend give the Storm’s youngsters another chance to stand up against Corey Norman and the Eels, before the Bulldogs and Knights close out the round in what could be one of the worst games of the season – sorry, but let’s be honest.

Tips: Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Knights

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Rabbitohs. Why not? They won last week. The Roosters are missing their origin players. The Rabbitohs have no Origin players to miss.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. Sea Eagles. Say what you will Kevvie, DCE has been declared uncool. It seems to an outsider that Smith and Cronk got their boy Munster and somehow Benny Hunt – two games out of reserve grade – got in front of DCE in the Queue. DCE is better than both those players and a great long-term prospect. He is going to demonstrate that again by beating the Panthers.

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Storm. Yep, you heard me. their second string side will beat the Eels. Not by much, but they’ll win. Eels will reckon they’ve got a walk up win. Craig Bellamy doesn’t do those. Eels will be ground down by the Purple horde.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

Knights. yep, Knights. They got towelled last week by the Tigers at home and that’s gotta hurt. the Dogs are farewelling Josh Reynolds. They’ve continually undervalued and let him down over the last couple of years. I reckon they’ll do it again.

Tips: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Eels, Bulldogs

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Roosters. There were some worrying signs for the Roosters last weekend in their 44-12 loss to the Sharks and it won’t get any easier this week – the Roosters are missing plenty of players to State of Origin. Even though the Bunnies go into this game as favourites, I’m still tipping the Roosters who have won five out of their last six games.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. The Panthers still have not beaten a top eight team and that isn’t changing this week. I’m expecting a big performance from Daly Cherry-Evans this week following his snubbing from State of Origin.

Interestingly, the Sea Eagles are averaging five line breaks per game, which is one of the highest in the competition and it shows, in how exciting they have been to watch in recent weeks. If the Panthers lose this game, playing Finals football begins to look like a challenge.

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. I’m absolutely torn here. If you want to play the Storm any week it’s certainly one where they are missing all their State of Origin superstars – but the baby Storm featuring players like Brandon Smith and Curtis Scott have shown that they are more than capable of competing with the top teams in the competition.

For the Eels, this game is crucial if they want to ensure that they feature come September. I’m tipping with my heart and predicting a much improved performance from the Eels – particularly from the forwards.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

Bulldogs. Do I have to watch this game? The Bulldogs look absolutely lost in attack at the moment and have really struggled to score points in recent weeks. The Knights will be disappointed with last week’s performance and despite how much they have improved this year, still have a long way to go before they are competitive. I’m only tipping the Dogs here because it is Josh Reynolds final game at Belmore and if that doesn’t fire up the Bulldogs team, then nothing else will.

Tips: Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Eels, Bulldogs

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Rabbitohs. Luck of the draw for the Rabbitohs, with the Roosters missing their Origin stars. Roosters still a chance, but the Rabbitohs might be a bit too strong with Sam Burgess powering them.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. Performances like the one against the Rabbitohs last weekend make it very hard to trust the Panthers, particularly against a Sea Eagles outfit that deserves its place in the top four.

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. Tricky one. The Storm are missing their Origin stars and the Eels are certainly capable of taking advantage of that, but the Eels had better be disciplined because the Storm will be up for it.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

Bulldogs. They’re missing several Origin stars and captain James Graham, but it will still be a shock if the Bulldogs can’t win this one at home. The Knights were poor against the Tigers last weekend.

Tips: Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Knights

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Rabbitohs. Haven’t the tabes turned. I was certain I’d tipped the Rabbitohs for the final time this season, but their performance against the Panthers last week as well as the Roosters missing plenty of Origin stars leads me to tip the Bunnies.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. Daly Cherry-Evans is about to show everyone why he should be playing Origin. Penrith, will be desperate to turn things around, but the chance of it actually happening against one of the competition’s genuine dark horses? Not likely.

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Storm. I don’t care that they don’t have their Origin players. This is the most professional team in the competition, and I’m anything but convinced about the Eels.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

Knights. The Bulldogs were about as good as Bernard Tomic was at Wimbledon last week. Their attack was pitiful. It might have had something to do with the fact I’d just driven eight hours, but seriously, they put me to sleep in the second half. Nathan Brown’s job is reportedly hanging by a thread as well so even though I don’t agree with dropping Brock Lamb, I’ve got to tip Newcastle.

