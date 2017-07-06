Round 16 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 6 Jul 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 16 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs

7:50pm Friday 7 July, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows

IN: Andy Otten, Charlie Cameron, Scott Thompson

OUT: Kyle Hartigan (Hamstring), Hugh Greenwood (Rested), Jonathon Beech (Omitted)

Western Bulldogs

IN: Fletcher Roberts, Matthew Boyd, Clay Smith, Tom Liberatore

OUT: Shane Biggs (Calf), Robert Murphy (Hamstring), Tom Campbell (Abdominal strain), Tory Dickson (Omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks vs GWS Giants

1:45pm Saturday 8 July, UTAS Stadium

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Kade Stewart

OUT: Grant Birchall (Knee)

GWS Giants

IN: Tendai Mzungu, Harry Perryman

OUT: Jeremy Finlayson (Knee), Steve Johnson (Knee)

Collingwood Magpies vs Essendon Bombers

2:10pm Saturday 8 July, MCG

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Travis Varcoe, Ben Reid, Josh Smith

OUT: Darcy Moore (Hamstring), Jackson Ramsay (Omitted), Tom Phillips (Illness)

Essendon Bombers

IN: David Myers

OUT: Kyle Langford (Omitted)

Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns

4:35pm Saturday 8 July, SCG

Sydney Swans

No Change

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Trent McKenzie, Jack Bowes, Darcy Macpherson

OUT: Jack Leslie (Omitted), Gary Ablett (Hamstring), Pearce Hanley (Hamstring)

Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats

7:25pm Saturday 8 July, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

IN: Matthew Hammelmann, Dayne Beams

OUT: Jake Barrett (Omitted), Darcy Gardiner (Elbow)

Geelong Cats

IN: Joel Selwood, Brandan Parfitt

OUT: Sam Simpson (Omitted), Aaron Black (Omitted)

St Kilda Saints vs Richmond Tigers

7:25pm Saturday 8 July, Etihad Stadium

St Kilda Saints

IN: Shane Savage, Ben Long, Daniel McKenzie

OUT: Jimmy Webster (Suspension), Luke Dunstan (Omitted), Maverick Weller (Omitted)

Richmond Tigers

IN: Taylor Hunt

OUT: Oleg Markov (Omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Fremantle Dockers

1:10pm Sunday 9 July, Etihad Stadium

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Ben Cunnington, Trent Dumont, Daniel Nielson, Cameron Zurhaar, Braydon Preuss, Jy Simpkin

OUT: Jamie Macmillan (Finger), Mason Wood (Calf), Jarrad Waite (Calf)

NEW: Daniel Nielson, Cameron Zurhaar

(three to be omitted)

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Stephen Hill, Connor Blakely, Ryan Nyhuis, Joshua Deluca, Shane Kersten

OUT: Cam McCarthy (Suspension), Aaron Sandilands (Hamstring)

NEW: Ryan Nyhuis

(three to be omitted)

Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons

3:20pm Sunday 9 July, MCG

Carlton Blues

IN: Harrison Macreadie, Harry McKay, Jed Lamb, Ciaran Byrne, Sam Petrevski-Seton

OUT: Caleb Marchbank (Shoulder), Liam Sumner (Omitted)

NEW: Harry McKay

(three to be omitted)

Melbourne Demons

IN: Jeff Garlett, Jesse Hogan, Jack Trengove, Dean Kent, Jay Kennedy-Harris, Sam Weideman, Joel Smith

OUT: Tomas Bugg (Suspension), Jack Viney (Foot), Mitch White (Omitted), Dom Tyson (Knee)

(three to be omitted)

West Coast Eagles vs Port Adelaide Power

4:40pm Sunday 9 July, Domain Stadium

West Coast Eagles

IN: Shannon Hurn, Matt Priddis, Mark LeCras, Scott Lycett, Will Schofield

OUT: Sam Butler (Hamstring), Chris Masten (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

Melbourne Demons

IN: Jack Hombsch, Willem Drew, Joe Atley

OUT: none

NEW: Willem Drew, Joe Atley

(three to be omitted)