Round 16 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 16 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs
7:50pm Friday 7 July, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Crows
IN: Andy Otten, Charlie Cameron, Scott Thompson
OUT: Kyle Hartigan (Hamstring), Hugh Greenwood (Rested), Jonathon Beech (Omitted)
Western Bulldogs
IN: Fletcher Roberts, Matthew Boyd, Clay Smith, Tom Liberatore
OUT: Shane Biggs (Calf), Robert Murphy (Hamstring), Tom Campbell (Abdominal strain), Tory Dickson (Omitted)
Hawthorn Hawks vs GWS Giants
1:45pm Saturday 8 July, UTAS Stadium
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Kade Stewart
OUT: Grant Birchall (Knee)
GWS Giants
IN: Tendai Mzungu, Harry Perryman
OUT: Jeremy Finlayson (Knee), Steve Johnson (Knee)
Collingwood Magpies vs Essendon Bombers
2:10pm Saturday 8 July, MCG
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Travis Varcoe, Ben Reid, Josh Smith
OUT: Darcy Moore (Hamstring), Jackson Ramsay (Omitted), Tom Phillips (Illness)
Essendon Bombers
IN: David Myers
OUT: Kyle Langford (Omitted)
Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns
4:35pm Saturday 8 July, SCG
Sydney Swans
No Change
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Trent McKenzie, Jack Bowes, Darcy Macpherson
OUT: Jack Leslie (Omitted), Gary Ablett (Hamstring), Pearce Hanley (Hamstring)
Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats
7:25pm Saturday 8 July, Gabba
Brisbane Lions
IN: Matthew Hammelmann, Dayne Beams
OUT: Jake Barrett (Omitted), Darcy Gardiner (Elbow)
Geelong Cats
IN: Joel Selwood, Brandan Parfitt
OUT: Sam Simpson (Omitted), Aaron Black (Omitted)
St Kilda Saints vs Richmond Tigers
7:25pm Saturday 8 July, Etihad Stadium
St Kilda Saints
IN: Shane Savage, Ben Long, Daniel McKenzie
OUT: Jimmy Webster (Suspension), Luke Dunstan (Omitted), Maverick Weller (Omitted)
Richmond Tigers
IN: Taylor Hunt
OUT: Oleg Markov (Omitted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Fremantle Dockers
1:10pm Sunday 9 July, Etihad Stadium
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Ben Cunnington, Trent Dumont, Daniel Nielson, Cameron Zurhaar, Braydon Preuss, Jy Simpkin
OUT: Jamie Macmillan (Finger), Mason Wood (Calf), Jarrad Waite (Calf)
NEW: Daniel Nielson, Cameron Zurhaar
(three to be omitted)
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Stephen Hill, Connor Blakely, Ryan Nyhuis, Joshua Deluca, Shane Kersten
OUT: Cam McCarthy (Suspension), Aaron Sandilands (Hamstring)
NEW: Ryan Nyhuis
(three to be omitted)
Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons
3:20pm Sunday 9 July, MCG
Carlton Blues
IN: Harrison Macreadie, Harry McKay, Jed Lamb, Ciaran Byrne, Sam Petrevski-Seton
OUT: Caleb Marchbank (Shoulder), Liam Sumner (Omitted)
NEW: Harry McKay
(three to be omitted)
Melbourne Demons
IN: Jeff Garlett, Jesse Hogan, Jack Trengove, Dean Kent, Jay Kennedy-Harris, Sam Weideman, Joel Smith
OUT: Tomas Bugg (Suspension), Jack Viney (Foot), Mitch White (Omitted), Dom Tyson (Knee)
(three to be omitted)
West Coast Eagles vs Port Adelaide Power
4:40pm Sunday 9 July, Domain Stadium
West Coast Eagles
IN: Shannon Hurn, Matt Priddis, Mark LeCras, Scott Lycett, Will Schofield
OUT: Sam Butler (Hamstring), Chris Masten (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
Melbourne Demons
IN: Jack Hombsch, Willem Drew, Joe Atley
OUT: none
NEW: Willem Drew, Joe Atley
(three to be omitted)
July 6th 2017 @ 6:48pm
gameofmarks said | July 6th 2017 @ 6:48pm | ! Report
No JK for WCE. Must have done is Achilles again at training.
July 6th 2017 @ 7:01pm
AdelaideDocker said | July 6th 2017 @ 7:01pm | ! Report
The say they’re taking the “conservative approach”.
Could just be saying that to please the media, though.
July 6th 2017 @ 7:06pm
Mattician6x6 said | July 6th 2017 @ 7:06pm | ! Report
If JK had done his Achilles at training it would be spreading through Perth like a wildfire, I believe Vozzo.
Big game for your boys AD hope you don’t cop the live blog for this one.
July 6th 2017 @ 7:04pm
peter chrisp said | July 6th 2017 @ 7:04pm | ! Report
Thanks Josh good stuff having a look at the sides & with a number of Melbourne injuries and stars out of the side could this be a great opportunity for The Blues to get over the line? If there is one upset of the round & it seems to happen every week can the Blues get a win?