 

Round 16 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 ,

4 Have your say

    The teams for Round 16 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs

    7:50pm Friday 7 July, Adelaide Oval

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Andy Otten, Charlie Cameron, Scott Thompson
    OUT: Kyle Hartigan (Hamstring), Hugh Greenwood (Rested), Jonathon Beech (Omitted)

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Fletcher Roberts, Matthew Boyd, Clay Smith, Tom Liberatore
    OUT: Shane Biggs (Calf), Robert Murphy (Hamstring), Tom Campbell (Abdominal strain), Tory Dickson (Omitted)

    Hawthorn Hawks vs GWS Giants

    1:45pm Saturday 8 July, UTAS Stadium

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Kade Stewart
    OUT: Grant Birchall (Knee)

    GWS Giants
    IN: Tendai Mzungu, Harry Perryman
    OUT: Jeremy Finlayson (Knee), Steve Johnson (Knee)

    Collingwood Magpies vs Essendon Bombers

    2:10pm Saturday 8 July, MCG

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Travis Varcoe, Ben Reid, Josh Smith
    OUT: Darcy Moore (Hamstring), Jackson Ramsay (Omitted), Tom Phillips (Illness)

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: David Myers
    OUT: Kyle Langford (Omitted)

    Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns

    4:35pm Saturday 8 July, SCG

    Sydney Swans
    No Change

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Trent McKenzie, Jack Bowes, Darcy Macpherson
    OUT: Jack Leslie (Omitted), Gary Ablett (Hamstring), Pearce Hanley (Hamstring)

    Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats

    7:25pm Saturday 8 July, Gabba

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Matthew Hammelmann, Dayne Beams
    OUT: Jake Barrett (Omitted), Darcy Gardiner (Elbow)

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Joel Selwood, Brandan Parfitt
    OUT: Sam Simpson (Omitted), Aaron Black (Omitted)

    St Kilda Saints vs Richmond Tigers

    7:25pm Saturday 8 July, Etihad Stadium

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Shane Savage, Ben Long, Daniel McKenzie
    OUT: Jimmy Webster (Suspension), Luke Dunstan (Omitted), Maverick Weller (Omitted)

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Taylor Hunt
    OUT: Oleg Markov (Omitted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Fremantle Dockers

    1:10pm Sunday 9 July, Etihad Stadium

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Ben Cunnington, Trent Dumont, Daniel Nielson, Cameron Zurhaar, Braydon Preuss, Jy Simpkin
    OUT: Jamie Macmillan (Finger), Mason Wood (Calf), Jarrad Waite (Calf)
    NEW: Daniel Nielson, Cameron Zurhaar

    (three to be omitted)

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Stephen Hill, Connor Blakely, Ryan Nyhuis, Joshua Deluca, Shane Kersten
    OUT: Cam McCarthy (Suspension), Aaron Sandilands (Hamstring)
    NEW: Ryan Nyhuis

    (three to be omitted)

    Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons

    3:20pm Sunday 9 July, MCG

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Harrison Macreadie, Harry McKay, Jed Lamb, Ciaran Byrne, Sam Petrevski-Seton
    OUT: Caleb Marchbank (Shoulder), Liam Sumner (Omitted)
    NEW: Harry McKay

    (three to be omitted)

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Jeff Garlett, Jesse Hogan, Jack Trengove, Dean Kent, Jay Kennedy-Harris, Sam Weideman, Joel Smith
    OUT: Tomas Bugg (Suspension), Jack Viney (Foot), Mitch White (Omitted), Dom Tyson (Knee)

    (three to be omitted)

    West Coast Eagles vs Port Adelaide Power

    4:40pm Sunday 9 July, Domain Stadium

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Shannon Hurn, Matt Priddis, Mark LeCras, Scott Lycett, Will Schofield
    OUT: Sam Butler (Hamstring), Chris Masten (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Jack Hombsch, Willem Drew, Joe Atley
    OUT: none
    NEW: Willem Drew, Joe Atley

    (three to be omitted)

    Josh Elliott
    Josh Elliott

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.