Six contenders but the Storm, Sharks or Sea Eagles will win in 2017

Come next Thursday all eyes will be back on the 2017 NRL Premiership. Barring major injuries, there are six sides that could possibly win the title: the Cowboys, Broncos, Rosters, Sea Eagles, Sharks and the Storm.

However, when you look at the stats it becomes clear that the current top three are the sides most likely.

When all the statistical categories are examined they average out the best.

Metres gained and conceded

Team Metres Gained Rank Metres conceded Rank =/- Sharks 1506 2nd 1365 5th +141 Cowboys 1472 4th 1333 3rd +139 Sea Eagles 1374 13th 1306 1st +68 Broncos 1519 1st 1464 14th +55 Storm 1428 8th 1393 7th +35 Roosters 1452 5th 1454 13th -2 NRL Avg 1404 1404

As you can see, the Cowboys and the Sharks have the best metres gained to conceded aggregate. Those metres alone go a long way to winning a lot of games.

While the Sea Eagles have a +68 aggregate, they don’t make enough metres to be genuine contenders even though their defence is superb. The Broncos are great at gaining metres but very good at conceding them, which isn’t ideal. The Roosters also concede far too many metres.

There’s the Storm almost bang on average for metres gained and conceded. However, they are on the happy side of the average in both categories.

Attacking stats

Team Tries scored Rank Line Breaks Rank Tackle Breaks Rank Storm 70 1st 83 1st 469 5th Sea Eagles 65 2nd 71 3rd 398 10th Roosters 60 5th 66 5th 419 7th Broncos 58 7th 61 8th 502 3rd Sharks 54 9th 69 4th 412 8th Cowboys 54 9th 59 9th 482 4th NRL Avg 55 61 422

These stats really start sorting out the sheep from the goats. In regards to effective attack the Storm are towering above the other contenders. Only the Sea Eagles are close to them in regards to tries scored but, as we’ve seen above, their metres gained are well below par and they are the worst of this bunch for tackle breaks.

The Roosters stats are ok. With a bit of improvement their attack could become quite deadly.

The Broncos, Sharks and Cowboys aren’t scoring enough tries. However, as we’ve seen time and again, if a side’s defence is good enough they can still grind out wins.

Defence

Team Tries conceded Rank Line breaks conceded Rank Missed Tackles Rank Missed Tackle % Penalties conceded rank Sharks 39 1st 42 1st 450 13th 8.8% 110 2nd Storm 42 2nd 43 2nd 409 6th 7.4% 119 1st Sea Eagles 46 3rd 48 4th 384 3rd 8.6% 107 3rd Cowboys 49 5th 68 12th 447 12th 9.3% 92 11th Roosters 50 6th 63 9th 421 8th 7.6% 93 10th Broncos 51 7th 55 7th 481 15th 9.1% 81 14th NRL Avg 55 61 422 96

As you can see, tries conceded is a huge factor in being successful. The six contenders are only interrupted by the Bulldogs ranked fourth best for tries conceded. However, the Storm, Sharks and the Sea Eagles are the best.

Why are these three so much better than the others? Firstly, their missed tackle percentages are better. However, the main reason is their penalties conceded.

They are the three most penalised sides in the NRL so far this season. When their line is threatened they conceded a penalty to give themselves more time to reset their defence.

At the beginning of the season referees boss Tony Archer said that the sin bin was going to be brought back in to deal with repeat offenders.

While there have been 28 sin binnings so far this season – 11 more already than for all of 2016 – only one (Clay Priest, Raiders, Round 1) has been for repeated infringements. The rest have all been for punching or professional fouls.

Basically, the Sea Eagles, Storm and Sharks called Archer’s bluff. They knew his refs didn’t feel even vaguely supported enough by their hierarchy to do something as controversial as sin bin for repeated offences.

That those three sides concede the least tries is no coincidence. And the NRL hierarchy know it and allow it.

Why? Who the hell knows! But sides are being allowed to cheat and their reward is a spot in the top four.

It once more raises the curious case of James Maloney. In 14 games so far this season Maloney has already conceded 24 penalties. At this rate he will break 40 penalties for the season. He has not been out of the top three most penalised players for the past five years. However, he has not been sin binned once.

Does that make the referees stupid or gutless? Or both?

Whatever… Jimmy Maloney is laughing! And the message is clear: do what it takes to hold your line. Lie on the player, go the third man flop, pull a leg, put hands on the ball, rake the ball out, pick a fight. You might be penalised but you are almost certain not to be sin binned – and you probably won’t let in a try!

Repeat sets

Team Drop outs taken Rank Drop outs forced Rank Dropout aggregate +/- Errors Rank Sea Eagles 29 12th 35 2nd +6 139 1st Cowboys 24 7th 36 1st +12 157 7th Broncos 27 10th 29 5th +2 151 4th Storm 25 8th 22 11th -3 174 13th Sharks 17 3rd 30 4th +13 190 16th Roosters 20 5th 24 9th +4 182 15th NRL Avg 25 25 162

The side that best controls the ball most often wins. Further, a side that can force repeat sets on top of that is in a great position. Given those concepts it is easy to see why the Sea Eagles are ensconced in the top three. However, that the Storm and Sharks are well down the list for these stats indicate that they may not be as vital as all that.

Playmakers

A side that has the most effective and settled combinations has a huge advantage over other sides. Which of the top six is best off?

Play maker 1 Play maker 2 Play maker 3 Play maker 4 Total Storm Billy Slater

Line break assists – 11

Try assists – 12 Cooper Cronk

Line break assists – 7

Try assists – 11 Cameron Munster

Line break assists – 13

Try assists – 8 Cameron Smith

Line break assists – 6

Try assists – 5 Line break assists – 37

Try assists – 36 Sea Eagles Daly Cherry Evans

Line break assists – 11

Try assists – 13 Tom Trbojevic

Line break assists – 7

Try assists – 7 Dylan Walker

Line break assists – 6

Try assists – 7 Blake Green

Line break assists – 5

Try assists – 5 Line break assists – 29

Try assists – 32 Roosters Luke Keary

Line break assists – 11

Try assists – 13 Mitchell Pearce

Line break assists – 7

Try assists – 10 Latrell Mitchell

Line break assists – 5

Try assists – 5 Michael Gordon

Line break assists – 4

Try assists – 3 Line break assists – 27

Try assists – 31 Broncos Anthony Milford

Line break assists – 7

Try assists – 10 Darius Boyd

Line break assists – 8

Try assists – 7 Ben Hunt

Line break assists – 5

Try assists – 6 Benji Marshall

Line break assists – 4

Try assists – 2 Line break assists – 24

Try assists – 25 Cowboys Michael Morgan

Line break assists – 4

Try assists – 10 John Asiata

Line break assists – 2

Try assists – 5 Jake Granville

Line break assists – 2

Try assists – 4 Lachlan Coote

Line break assists – 6

Try assists – 3 Line break assists – 14

Try assists – 22 Sharks Ricky Leutele

Line break assists – 5

Try assists – 5 Chad Townsend

Line break assists – 4

Try assists – 5 Valentine Holmes

Line break assists – 5

Try assists – 4 James Maloney

Line break assists – 5

Try assists – 4 Line break assists – 19

Try assists – 18

When it comes to settled and effective combinations the Storm are way out in front.

Surprisingly Slater is their lead creator so far this year, just in front of Cronk.

The Sea Eagles combination of Daly Cherry-Evans and Turbo Tom Trbojevic is working out very well, and is supported ably by Walker and Green.

Luke Keary and Mitchell Pearce have quickly formed a good combination and operate well behind a strong pack.

The Broncos are suffering from issues with form and injury, but there is lots of quality in their playmakers.

The Cowboys are adjusting quickly to life without Johnathan Thurston, with Michael Morgan taking the reins. However, they are some huge shoes to fill.

Then we come to the Sharks playmakers. Who knew Ricky Leutele was their most effective ballplayer so far this season. There is plenty of room for improvement here.

Results against top eight sides

Beating bottom eight sides can be like chasing Uder from the Simpsons: easy. The form of flat track bullies isn’t really relevant to the pointy end of the season. The real test comes when you have to play the other top sides.

Team Played vs top 8 Won Lost Storm 8/16 6 2 Sharks 9/16 5 4 Roosters 7/16 4 3 Sea Eagles 7/15 3 4 Broncos 7/16 3 4 Cowboys 7/16 2 5

This table shows that the Storm know how to win the big games. Their loss to the Roosters was without many of their stars. Their loss to the Sharks in Round 6 was a tough one and they were missing Munster and Jesse Bromwich.



The verdict

If you average out each sides overall rank for each of these categories it looks like this:

Average rank Storm 2.33 Sea Eagles 2.5 Sharks 3.33 Cowboys 4.1 Roosters 4.33 Broncos 4.33

So the top three are justified in their spots, with the Storm the stand out among them.

Given this the good money must be on the Storm being the first losing grand finalist to win the following year since the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles prevailed in 2008 – over the Storm.

And there’s a good chance it will be against the Sharks.