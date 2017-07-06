Super Rugby Round 16 part 2: Crying out for attention

Believe it or not, this is the penultimate round of Super Rugby. But rather than everyone tuning up and tapering in on their run to the playoffs, we’re going to have another weekend of playing under the radar.

Because it was so much fun last weekend, why wouldn’t we do it again?

There’s another important point to consider in all this, too.

It’s been suggested from time to time that there’s no reason why Super Rugby shouldn’t carry on through the June Tests. Well, last weekend and this weekend provides the reason: no-one knows the games are one while there’s international rugby taking all the attention.

Last round (Round 15b): Nobes 3; everyone else 2

Nobes

“Well, I do not know how to play in a fairer way. I wrote a full article about the Jaguares and the situation with professional rugby in Argentina. My guess is that you guys were not paying attention, or I was not able to convince you in the matter.

“Anyhow, it is my time to tee-off first.

“Reds versus Brumbies is the tricky game this round but I will have to go with the Brumbies, they have to start showing something on the field if they want to go beyond the first game of the play off, and this is a good chance.

“The Force versus Rebels also presents us with a challenge and there is more than rugby to be played in this game. I will take the Force at home.

“I find very difficult to see Jaguares winning away against the Waratahs when they could not win at home against the Kings, besides they will be adding flying hours and jet lag to their fatigue. And I think the Kings gave it all out against the Jaguares and will be very tired to give the fight they need to win against the Bulls.

“Finally, the Sunwolves will concede more tries against the Stormers, who are already looking to their play- off schedule.

TIPS: Brumbies, Force, Waratahs, Bulls, Stormers.

Brett

I made the mistake last week of saying it was a pretty easy round to pick, and so obviously, I won’t be saying that again. Even though it’s true again.

The 2018 pre-season has effectively started in Brisbane, but the Rob Simmons farewell emotion will be well and truly trumped by the Christian Lealiifano comeback emotion. The Brumbies start their tune-up this weekend.

There will be headlines on Saturday morning suggesting the winner in Perth should be the team that remains next season, and while that might be mildly amusing, it’s also pretty crass. I can’t imagine what kind of emotions the players will be going through in this game, knowing that the guys on the other side of the ruck are going through all the same angst. I just hope the emotion doesn’t overtake the contest and we see a great game, just in case it is the last ‘Star Wars game’ for now.

Waratahs should be too good for the Jaguares. If the Jags can’t win at home, I’m not sure how travelling helps their cause.

And I think the Kings are red hot chances against the occasionally good Bulls. Harry suggested a month ago the Kings were the most improved team in Super Rugby, and they’ve probably grown a notch since then. But here’s a drinking game for this match: any mention of ‘Pro12′, drink.

And the Stormers. Because the Sunwolves.

TIPS: Brumbies, Force, Waratahs, Kings, Stormers.

Digger

“Ummmm, yeah, to hell with it, let’s say the Reds at home over the Brumbies. Brumbies are already in the finals so I am picking the Reds to be potentially more focused and motivated.

“I have to back the Force at home over the Rebels; the Force seem to know what they are about in comparison to the Rebels, while the Waratahs should do it easily over the Jaguares because Nobes told me and I now listen to him.

“The Bulls at home should have enough after the Kings travel schedule, and the Stormers should crack fifty against the sunny friendly Sunwolves.”

TIPS: Reds, Force, Waratahs, Bulls, Stormers.

Harry Jones

“The Reds appear to have thrown in the towel, as have the Rebels, Sunwolves and Jaguares.

“So, the match of the round will be at Loftus, where the Kings will try to make a statement to SARU and SANZAAR.

“I’ll back the Bulls because of the Kings’ transatlantic travel.

“Nobes and I are setting up a titanic finish!”

TIPS: Brumbies, Force, Waratahs, Bulls, Stormers.

The Sure Thing

The one thing we’re all absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend. Well, pretty certain…

Digger

“Promised I would not say anything about a Test match in Auckland this Saturday so I won’t go there, not at all, nope, except there will be the biggest crowd of the weekend there, not going to say that.

“So, Stormers to bring up their biggest score on the weekend, Waratahs to play their best game of the year and every comment afterwards asking where has that standard of play been all year, and lots of Kiwis will complain about the Brumbies being in the finals.”

Harry

“Somebody high up will ask why the Kings have to go; while the Jags stay…”

Nobes

“We will remain in the dark on teams (if any) to be axed in 2018.”

Brett

A spike in TV audiences in Europe, as fans of Pro12 teams tune to watch this Kings mob everyone is suddenly talking about. And when they work out that Port Elizabeth is on the South African coast, the first ideas of rugby trips to the southern summer will be thrown up for discussion among Celtic mates.

Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…