All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions kick-off time: When does the third Test kick-off? Date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The All Blacks will look to live up to their favouritism in the decider against the British and Irish Lions as the series goes back to Eden Park in Auckland. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, June 8 at 5:35pm (AEST).

After a stirring comeback victory in the second Test, Lions coach Warren Gatland has named an unchanged XV to take on the All Blacks in the decisive third test.

It’s been a stunning turnaround for the Lions after they struggled to get by the New Zealand super rugby clubs in supposed warm-up matches, before being blown away by the Kiwi national side in the first test at Eden Park.

They still start as very much the outsiders in the third test, but after fighting back from an 18-9 second-half deficit in Wellington, they’ll be thinking anything’s possible.

Key game information – All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions, third Test Kick-off: 5:35pm (AEST), Saturday July 8

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

TV: Live, Fox Sports 501

Online: Live, Foxtel Go/Now

Betting: All Blacks $1.18, Lions $4.90

1st Test: All Blacks 30-15 British and Irish Lions

2nd Test: All Blacks 21-24 British and Irish Lions

The series is tied one game all

Squads

All Blacks

1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 6. Jerome Kaino, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Kieran Read (C), 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Julian Savea, 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. Jordie Barrett, 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Charlie Faumuina, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Aaron Cruden, 23. Malakai Fekitoa

British and Irish Lions

1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Alun Wyn Jones, 6. Sam Warburton (C), 7. Sean O’Brien, 8. Taulupe Faletau, 9. Conor Murray, 10. Johnny Sexton, 11. Elliot Daly, 12. Owen Farrell, 13. Jonathan Davies, 14. Anthony Watson, 15. Liam Williams, 16. Ken Owens, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Courtney Lawes, 20. C.J. Stander, 21. Rhys Webb, 22. Ben Te’o, 23. Jack Nowell

Broadcast Information

Foxtel holds the exclusive rights to the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, so both broadcast television and streaming options will be through the pay-TV provider.

Pre-match coverage will begin at 5:00pm (AEST) on Fox Sports 501, immediately after the Western Force v Melbourne Rebels Super Rugby clash, while the match itself will begin at 5:30pm (AEST).

In order to stream the game, you’ll need to use either Foxtel Go – a streaming service included in the subscription of Foxtel customers – or Foxtel Now, a streaming-only version of Foxtel for those not already subscribed.