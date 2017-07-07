Feeling the Origin fatigue

Is it just me, or is there anyone else out there who kind of can’t wait for the 2017 State of Origin series to end?

Game 3 is being billed as the most anticipated game in the concept’s history, but for me, the drawn out nature of the series – Game 1 was way back on May 31, and Origin has overshadowed the NRL rounds ever since – has me looking ahead to when the NRL gets back to business in the run up to the finals.

My team, the Dragons, have bumbled along for the last couple of months, and with Tyson Frizell and Josh Dugan struggling for fitness, the last thing I want to see is them going down with a season-ending injury in a game that will likely be forgotten about in a few weeks anyway.

If Jack De Belin gets picked and then suffers a serious injury, that’s unlikely to go down well with Dragons fans.

I’ve long thought that the best way to do Origin is three games over three weeks, allowing the series to be done and dusted in a reasonable amount of time, while the break affords teams the chance to head to junior clubs and schools for promos, and emerging nations can play some rare international matches.

Surely this is a better idea than the watered down games we are force fed around the middle of the year. Some may argue it gives youngsters the chance to play first grade, which is true, but it also punishes the successful teams, who lose their best players while the lower ranked teams are given a boost.

Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to see New South Wales get up next Wednesday night. But part of me, the selfish, Red V part, would also prefer to see my team’s two best players focused on getting the Dragons back into form and climbing the ladder.