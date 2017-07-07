Hogan set to return to AFL after cancer

Melbourne key forward Jesse Hogan will make his much-anticipated AFL comeback this Sunday in a timely morale boost for the suddenly-embattled club.

Hogan and forward Jeff Garlett were named in the Demons’ starting lineup among seven inclusions to the squad for the MCG clash with Carlton.

After his father died in April from cancer, Hogan himself was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery in May to have a tumour removed.

The 2015 Rising Star winner last played for the Demons in round seven.

Hogan’s return comes as Melbourne deal with the fallout of the loss last Friday night to Sydney.

Apart from Tomas Bugg’s six-game striking ban, Melbourne paid a heavy injury price with Jack Viney (foot) and Dom Tyson (knee) sidelined.

It also emerged on the weekend that four players were banned from senior selection for the Sydney game because they had broken the club’s alcohol policy after a VFL match.

Two of those players, Jay Kennedy-Harris and Dean Kent, were also included in Sunday’s squad.

The selection news was mixed for Western Bulldogs ahead of the reigning premiers’ must-win Friday night clash against Adelaide.

They will regain four premiership players but captain Bob Murphy is again out because of a hamstring injury.

Murphy returned last weekend after a three-game hamstring injury spell.

Tom Campbell (abdominal strain) and Shane Biggs (calf) are also out and Tory Dickson were dropped.

But Matthew Boyd, Tom Liberatore, Fletcher Roberts and Clay Smith are back for the game at Adelaide Oval.

The Crows named veteran onballer Scott Thompson for his first senior game this season.

The 307-game midfielder Thompson last played senior football in September when their season ended with the 2016 semi-final loss to Sydney.

Adelaide also recalled Andy Otten and Charlie Cameron, with Kyle Hartigan (hamstring), Hugh Greenwood (managed) and Jono Beech the omissions.

A week after his 300th match, Gold Coast star Gary Ablett is again out of the side.

Ablett has a hamstring injury and is among three changes for Saturday’s match against Sydney.

He returned from a calf muscle injury for last week’s milestone win over North Melbourne.

The Swans are unchanged, meaning Mills, for now, is playing despite his concussion from the Bugg punch.

After missing a game because of concussion, Geelong captain Joel Selwood was recalled for Saturday night’s Gabba game against Brisbane.

Lions captain Dayne Beams will also return after missing just one game with a shoulder injury that was expected to keep him out of action for a month.

Ben Reid is back for Collingwood for Saturday’s crucial match against Essendon after his shock omission last weekend and fellow defender Travis Varcoe returns from a hamstring injury, having been out of action since round six.

Josh Smith is the other recalled player but Darcy Moore (hamstring) and Tom Phillips (illness) are big losses while Jackson Ramsay was dropped.

The Bombers made one change after last week’s shock loss to Brisbane, recalling David Myers for Kyle Langford.