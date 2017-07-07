Tomic fined after feigning injury claim

Bernard Tomic has been slapped with the second-largest single fine in Wimbledon history for his shocking first-round antics.

The Grand Slam Committee fined Tomic $US15,000 ($A19,760) for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Australian confessed to feigning injury to take a strategic medical time-out during his 6-4 6-3 6-4 loss to German Mischa Zverev.

Only Italian hot-head Fabio Fognini, who was hit with a $US20,000 fine for a wild tantrum in 2014, has ever copped more severe financial punishment at tennis’s showpiece event.

Tomic also said he was “a little bored” against Zverev and had lost motivation for the game and no longer cared how he performed at grand slam tournaments.

The ITF, tennis’s governing body, initially took the rare step of referring Tomic’s shocking post-match remarks directly to the All England Club before the Grand Slam Committee determined his punishment.

Tomic’s fine represents around a third of the $60,000 prize money he received for his lame 84-minute cameo at the 131st championships.

But he wasn’t the only player hit hard on Thursday, with Russian Daniil Medvedev receiving three fines totalling $US14,500 for his coin-throwing episode.

Livid after umpire Mariana Alves made five over-rules in his opponent’s favour, Medvedev tossed the coins below the Portuguese’s chair following his 6-4 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3 loss to Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans.

He apologised in his post-match press conference, but was nevertheless fined just $US500 less than Tomic.

WIMBLEDON’S BIGGEST SINGLE FINES:

2014: Fabio Fognini – $US20,000 (unsportsmanlike conduct)

2017: Bernard Tomic – $US15,000 (unsportsmanlike conduct)

2016: Heather Watson – $US12,000 (unsportsmanlike conduct)

1991: John McEnroe – $US10,000 (verbal abuse)

1995: Jeff Tarango – $US10,000 (verbal abuse)

2013: Fabio Fognini – $US10,000 (unsportsmanlike conduct)

2014: Jurgen Melzer – $US10,000 (unsportsmanlike conduct)

2015: Marcel Granollers – $US10,000 (unsportsmanlike conduct)

2016: Viktor Troicki – $US10,000 (unsportsmanlike conduct)

2016: Serena Williams – $US10,000 (unsportsmanlike conduct)