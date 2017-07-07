Violence is violence, no matter where it takes place

I started writing a draft for an article titled ‘AFL Let Women Down’, criticising the AFL for lack of response to verbal, social, psychological abuse directed from one player to an opposing player concerning the latter’s partner.

By law the harassed player should be supported by the organisation of employment (regardless of an employee’s status – permanent, casual, subcontractor) until a proper and legal resolution is met.

Recently a player behaved in a manner that the community no longer accepts as an acceptable behaviour. Character references from a journalist and a politician were presented in his defence.

The ‘community standards’ reaction to character references being presented in a ‘judicial’ matter is the same reaction felt towards similar behaviour in actual court cases.

The punishment given was not agreed with by the community. Thankfully, the AFL appealed.

My comments are not to target personally the player but to highlight violence is not always physical and all forms of violence need to be treated equally.

I am a WASP female. During the Indigenous rounds I have heard Indigenous players explain how the verbal violence received on and off field impacted negatively on their lives.

Violence is not just physical leaving bruises, concussions, broken bones, death.

Social, cultural, religious, verbal, psychological and institutional violence are some of the forms of negative behaviour directed towards another person or group of people.

The AFL needs to be congratulated when it has tried to lift standards on and off fields to ‘community standards’ or better.

Let’s hope the AFL has learnt that all violence is Violence. All violence needs to be punished in such a manner to deter others, shock the perpetrator to not only redeem but assist others to avoid copying Violent behaviour.

As I write this article another incident, involving a player in a suburban league player who is an AFL employee, is the focus of physical violence against another player. The media reaction has been interesting.

The media are comparing the two physically violent incidents for process, declaring both unacceptable with suitable punishment needed. No longer is it a ‘what happens on the field stays on the field’ matter, with multiple camera angles justifying the condemnation.

And rightly so.

But on other forms of violence, there is still much to be done.