All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch the third Test online or on TV

The British and Irish Lions have forced a deciding third Test against the All Blacks, with the teams heading back to Eden Park in Auckland for the final match. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match is scheduled to get underway at 5:35pm (AEST) on Saturday, July 8.

The All Blacks, as expected, won the first Test convincingly, but they failed to back it up in the second with the Lions taking victory.

That leaves the series at one-all as the the sides go back to Eden Park for the final match.

How to watch the match on TV

Here in Australia, there will be only one way to watch the match on TV and that will be through Foxtel’s channel, Fox Sports, who are broadcasting on Channel 501.

They will be beginning their broadcast from 5pm (AEST) with a preview of the match on Rugby Central. Their broadcast will run through to 7:30pm (AEST).

To be able to watch the coverage on TV through Fox Sports, you will need a valid Foxtel subscription, complete with the sports package.

How to live stream the match online

Because Fox Sports hold the exclusive rights to the game in Australia, the only way to watch the third Test between the All Blacks and Lions online will be through Foxtel’s streaming services.

To do this you will need to use either Foxtel Now^ or the Foxtel app~, which are available on compatible mobiles, tablets, PCs and Macs.

These applications allow you to stream Foxtel channels.

If you already have a Foxtel box, the best way to stream the match is through the Foxtel app, which is included in your subscription.

Foxtel Now is better if you only want to stream Foxtel channels instantly without the hassle of going through any installation process.

As always, The Roar will be covering the match in exentensive detail with a live blog and highlights.