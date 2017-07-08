Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini: Wimbledon live scores

Home town favourite Andy Murray is yet to drop a set at Wimbledon and is favourite to continue the trend when he takes on 28th seed, Italian Fabio Fognini. Join The Roar for live scores from around 1:30am (AEST).

It’s been a rough 2017 for Murray, but Wimbledon has treated him well so far with the Scot cruising through the first two rounds. The first seed and world No.1 hasn’t been put under so much as a little bit of pressure yet, only dropping 14 games across six sets of Tennis.

After his disappointing semi-final exit at the French Open and worrying loss to Jordan Thompson at Eastbourne, the early rounds were a threat for Murray. Despite that, he has cruised, beating Alexander Bublik and Dustin Brown.

In saying that, both of those players are well behind on the rankings and grass court play, with Fognini set to deliver Murray his first real challenge of The Championships.

Murray’s serve is the biggest telling point of his game. It’s been inconsistent in 2017, and if it doesn’t fire then Fognini is going to be a serious chance of beating him.

The Italian, who snuck into the back end of the seedings at 28 didn’t play a match between his third-round exit at the French Open to Stan Wawrinka and the beginning of Wimbledon.

That followed a successful clay court season, which is his favourite surface, but given his usual struggles on grass he appears to have turned a corner this year.

Fognini hasn’t dropped a set yet and while he struggled in the second round, he held his nerve and won the final set againt Jiri Vesely to the tune of 6-2.

That followed a pretty easy victory over Dmitry Tursunov in the first round 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

The pair have previously faced off on six occasions, but never on the grass court. Interestingly, their battles are split at three a piece, but two of Fognini’s wins have been on clay courts, which is an incredibly different challenge to that of Wimbledon.

Murray’s faster game style and defensive work has come out to play in their other meetings, with a third round win at The Olympics headlining their rivalry.

The winner of this match will play either Benoit Paire or Jerzy Janowicz in the fourth round on Monday.

Prediction

Murray will be too strong, but given he hasn’t played an opponent ranked anywhere near him yet, it’s difficult to get a readon his form. Fognini is a fighter, displaying good touch and could well take this the distance.

Murray in four sets.

Murray will be too strong, but given he hasn't played an opponent ranked anywhere near him yet, it's difficult to get a readon his form. Fognini is a fighter, displaying good touch and could well take this the distance.

Murray in four sets.