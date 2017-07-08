Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores

The Brisbane Lions will dare to dream of a third upset in five weeks – and it would be the biggest yet! – when they host the Geelong Cats. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at the Gabba on Saturday night, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

Brisbane have spent a decent amount of time in the wilderness over the last few years. Moses would be proud. It’s remarkable that they haven’t won a wooden spoon in that time actually – they’ve arguably been pretty lucky not too.

Ironically, while they may well win the spoon this year, it will probably be their best season in many years, because it looks like it’s going to be remembered as the one where they turned the corner.

That didn’t seem likely to be the case a few short weeks ago, when they had a 1-9 record and were getting smashed on a weekly basis.

But then they smashed Fremantle at home, and last week they came back to hunt down Essendon on the road – it’s been impressive to say the least.

What about Geelong? As they have been almost every year for a decade now, they’re at the pointy end of the ladder – currently sitting in third thanks to nine wins and a draw.

It’s an incredibly tight ladder. They could easily finish at the top of the table come season’s end, however, by no means are they guaranteed a top-four spot if they slump.

Both teams have big pieces of good news this week – captains are back! Dayne Beams for Brisbane, and Joel Selwood for Geelong.

Prediction

Geelong have let one slip every now and then. It happens. It could happen today! But, it probably won’t.

Geelong Cats by 42 points.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match at the Gabba on Saturday night, starting from 7:25pm AEST.