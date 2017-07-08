Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores

The Brisbane Lions will dare to dream of a third upset in five weeks – and it would be the biggest yet! – when they host the Geelong Cats. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at the Gabba on Saturday night, starting from 7:25pm AEST.
Brisbane have spent a decent amount of time in the wilderness over the last few years. Moses would be proud. It’s remarkable that they haven’t won a wooden spoon in that time actually – they’ve arguably been pretty lucky not too.
Ironically, while they may well win the spoon this year, it will probably be their best season in many years, because it looks like it’s going to be remembered as the one where they turned the corner.
That didn’t seem likely to be the case a few short weeks ago, when they had a 1-9 record and were getting smashed on a weekly basis.
But then they smashed Fremantle at home, and last week they came back to hunt down Essendon on the road – it’s been impressive to say the least.
What about Geelong? As they have been almost every year for a decade now, they’re at the pointy end of the ladder – currently sitting in third thanks to nine wins and a draw.
It’s an incredibly tight ladder. They could easily finish at the top of the table come season’s end, however, by no means are they guaranteed a top-four spot if they slump.
Both teams have big pieces of good news this week – captains are back! Dayne Beams for Brisbane, and Joel Selwood for Geelong.
Prediction
Geelong have let one slip every now and then. It happens. It could happen today! But, it probably won’t.
Geelong Cats by 42 points.
7:53pm
Cat said | 7:53pm
Mackie gives away a 50 after the umpire is slow to call play on. Zorko receives a handball and kicks the goal.
7:51pm
Cat said | 7:51pm
Tuohy gives a stupid free away and Bewick misses an easy one. Behind.
7:49pm
Cat said | 7:49pm
Behind Brisbane and then Geelong goes straight down the middle. Guthrie marks. Chips it to Duncan who goes back and kicks it down the middle. Goal. Brisbane 2.3 15 to Geelong 5.2 32
7:47pm
Cat said | 7:47pm
Josh walker on the sidelines looking propy
7:45pm
Cat said | 7:45pm
Smith gives away a holding free on the throw in. Martin goes back and misses
7:43pm
Cat said | 7:43pm
Blicavs marks in the pocket. From 45m out and a tough angle he goes back and slots it
7:42pm
Cat said | 7:42pm
Stanley drops a sitter wow
7:41pm
Cat said | 7:41pm
Hipwood marks 30 out dead in front and kicks the lions second
7:40pm
Cat said | 7:40pm
Zorko streams through the middle and kicks truely from about 70 out. 20-7 Geelong still lead but Brisbane fighting back now.