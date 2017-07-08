Cats hammer Lions by 85 points

A ten-goal second-quarter has led Geelong to an 85-point trouncing of Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The Lions fell to a 24.13 (163) to 11.12 (78) defeat, despite coming into the game buoyant after their biggest win of the season last week, defeating Essendon at the MCG.

They began promisingly, with the Cats’ nine-point lead at the first break flattering the visitors.

The second quarter was disastrous for the Lions however, with them committing nine clangers as the Cats ran through them with ease, notching ten majors from 19 inside 50 entries to increase their lead to 54.

For the rest of the game the intensity dropped and the teams traded goals in the third quarter, before the Cats pulled away in the fourth to inflict upon the Lions their biggest defeat of the season.

Tom Hawkins kicked four for the Cats with James Parsons and Mark Blicavs also grabbing three.

The win keeps Geelong in third place, now just two points off the top after the Giants’ draw with Hawthorn, while the Lions remain at the foot of the ladder.