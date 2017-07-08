Collingwood Magpies vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog

The Collingwood Magpies host the Essendon Bombers in a match where both will desperately try to keep alive the spectre of quickly fading finals hopes. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at the MCG on Saturday afternoon, starting from 2:10pm AEST.
Collingwood are 5-9 and they aren’t playing finals this year, let’s be honest. To make it in they would probably have to win their last eight in a row and they haven’t played any kind of football this year to suggest that is something they’re capable of.
These last weeks are all about working out who is a part of the future at the Pies and who isn’t, and that includes not just the players but also the coaching staff, specifically the senior coach Nathan Buckley, who is out of contract at the end of the year.
Finishing off the year with a few wins and competitive performances across the board will do a lot to enhance Buckley’s chances of being offered a new contract for 2018 and beyond, but by Buckley’s own stated goal of making finals this year 2017 is already a failure.
Essendon on the other hand I’m honestly a bit cranky with because I said they would make finals this year and despite certainly having the quality on the list to do it they’ve buggered it up royally by dropping games they should be winning by ten goals.
They’ve had rousing wins over finals-quality sides like West Coast and Port Adelaide this year but have coughed up games against Carlton and, last week, Brisbane. Not good enough! At 6-8 for the year, they’d need a miracle of sorts.
Prediction
Both sides have been in frustrating form over the last few weeks and both will see this as a chance to snap back and get a win. It’s tight, but my gut feel is that Collingwood are the side more ready to do this.
Collingwood Magpies by 12.
3:25pm
3:25pm
Collingwood really lack skill? They have not really gone to the draft have they
3:17pm
3:17pm
Essendon have given up a few leads this year so Pies still have hope, but if the Bombers keep the pedal down they won’t lose from here.
3:16pm
3:16pm
James Stewart with the first of two goals in that term.
3:15pm
3:15pm
Collingwood are -14 in the disposals and -11 in tackles, just a lack of effort from them today and they are letting Essendon do as they please.
3:12pm
3:12pm
HALF TIME
COLLINGWOOD 4.6.30
ESSENDON 9.3.57
3:12pm
3:12pm
GOAL ESSENDON
Phwoar, lovely run from Conor McKenna then a great candy sell from Orazio Fantasia nets Essendon a buzzer-beating goal, six seconds left on the clock.
COLLINGWOOD 4.6.30
ESSENDON 9.3.57
3:10pm
3:10pm
Horrendous by Taylor Adams – has time and space to kick a goal on the run and misses absolutely everything. Rubbish.
3:06pm
3:06pm
BEHIND ESSENDON
Darcy Parish misses a set shot to the right.
COLLINGWOOD 4.6.30
ESSENDON 8.3.51
3:06pm
3:06pm
BEHIND COLLINGWOOD
Steele Sidebottom has a shot from the boundary, no luck. He bends it too sharp.
COLLINGWOOD 4.6.30
ESSENDON 8.2.50
3:02pm
3:02pm
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
Bit of an odd decision from Jamie Elliott to set up Alex Fasolo, but Fasolo gets the goal so it works out.
COLLINGWOOD 4.5.29
ESSENDON 8.2.50
3:00pm
3:00pm
BEHIND ESSENDON
Joe Daniher with a set shot, that’s a really disappointing miss.
COLLINGWOOD 3.5.23
ESSENDON 8.2.50
2:59pm
2:59pm
BEHIND COLLINGWOOD
A behind to Levi Greenwood.
COLLINGWOOD 3.5.23
ESSENDON 8.1.49